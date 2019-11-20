It appears Microsoft has been busy working on a way to fully integrate Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Calendar with its Outlook webmail client. A Twitter user reported receiving an invite to test out the new features. Although there were some rough edges, he successfully linked his Google account and got access to Gmail, Drive, and Calendar data inside Outlook.

As popular as Gmail is, Microsoft's Outlook email client also has a large following of happy users. Currently, Outlook offers a limited option for users to import or sync their Gmail account. The integration, however, is not complete in that the Gmail emails you delete from inside Outlook won't actually delete them — they just get hidden. It appears that Microsoft plans to truly integrate not only Gmail but also Google Drive and Google Calendar into its Outlook.com web client.

You can now add your gmail account on https://t.co/qrV9WCmJyQ ! pic.twitter.com/KYvZe6wx7q — Florian B (@flobo09) November 20, 2019

He reports that the integration is similar to how Outlook works on mobile devices with separate inboxes and side-by-side integration in the calendar. With Google Drive integration, you can attach documents and files from Drive to both Gmail and Outlook emails. This still looks like an early test as he wasn't able to add more than one Gmail account, and switching between Outlook and Gmail accounts caused the entire page to refresh.

As of this writing, there haven't been any public announcements from Microsoft about this new feature or when it is expected to roll out for more users. We'll update this post when and if Microsoft makes this feature official.