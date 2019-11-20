Having its humble beginnings concealed under the guise of Project Stream, Google has been working on its game streaming service for quite some time, leading up to the official announcement of Stadia earlier this year. Despite initial praise, mounting setbacks, and even fears that the service may cave before reaching success, Stadia is finally ready for prime time. Starting today, gamers can purchase and play any of the 22 launch titles on Google's new cloud gaming service.

To play games on Stadia, you need to have previously purchased a Stadia Founder's Edition, or you can currently purchase the Stadia Premiere Edition for $129 on the Google Store. The free Base version of Stadia that would allow gamers to purchase and stream content at 1080p without a recurring subscription isn't expected to launch until sometime in 2020.

It’s time. Time to unthink the things you think are things. Stadia starts arriving today! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/T6syknqk36 — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) November 19, 2019

We were lucky enough to get our paws on Stadia just a little bit early. In our official review, we were impressed by its performance and platform potential, though we were miffed by the paltry launch game lineup, missing features, and Google's inescapable penchant for killing off projects before they've fully matured. Still, if you're thinking about picking up a Stadia Premiere package, you might want to wait for this Black Friday deal on a Stadia Premiere + Nest Wi-Fi bundle. Stadia is currently available to gamers in 14 different territories, including the US, UK, and Canada.