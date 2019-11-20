Are you in need of a home security camera? Maybe you want to check how your pets are doing when you're away, or check if someone left the water on again. No matter what you have in mind, we're partnering yet again with Xcentz—this time to give away 12 of the company's 1080p home security cameras!

This camera has all the features you would expect from a modern home security camera, including a 360-degree panoramic view, 8x digital zoom, 100-degree vertical rotation, motion detection alerts, and even two-way audio with its built-in 36dB microphone.

Not everyone wants to deal with yet another subscription service, so Xcentz makes cloud storage optional. The camera records video to an SD card (up to 128GB in size), and you can still back up recordings to cloud storage if you want.

We're giving away a few of the cameras below, but if you want to buy one right now, we have an exclusive coupon code for you. When you buy the Xcentz security camera on Amazon, enter code XCENTZ300 at checkout. That drops the price by 30%, down to just $34.99.

The contest will run from November 20th, 2019 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on November 22nd, 2019. Twelve (12) winners will be selected, and each will receive one Xcentz security camera. The contest is only open to residents of the United States, excluding territories. Good luck!

Xcentz security camera

