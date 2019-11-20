



At Google I/O this year, Android TV Product Lead Anwar Haneef introduced a new look for the Play Store that focuses on usability and discovery. That new look is rolling out now to some users on Play Store version 16.9.42.



Redesigned Play Store home screen. Image: u/battierpeeler on Reddit

The new look features auto-playing video previews for apps and a generally more content-rich layout that's more in line with modern Android TV's look on the whole.



The games tab. Image: u/battierpeeler on Reddit

We've received reports that the revamped design is showing up in version 16.9.42 of the app, but given no one on the AP staff has it yet, it seems like it's a server-side switch. A user who's got the new layout already was kind enough to snap a few photos, which you can check out here.