Amazon's Fire TV family of products just gained a new member, the Fire TV Blaster. This $35 IR blaster accessory will allow you to control your TV, soundbar, or satellite/cable box using only your voice and an Echo speaker or other compatible Amazon Fire TV device.

Of course, this isn't the first Fire TV device to come equipped with an IR emitter (both the Fire TV Cube and Alexa Voice Remote can control devices with IR.) However, the Blaster offers hands-free controls at a far lower price point, which could help bring voice control to those still running older Amazon hardware.

The Fire TV Blaster features a minimal, boxy design that's reminiscent of the Fire TV Cube, with that minimalism extending to what you'll receive along with the Blaster hardware. The rear of the device sports two ports, one USB for power and a dedicated port for attaching the included IR extender — which can help it send commands to devices enclosed inside of entertainment centers or other hard-to-reach places.

The Fire TV Blaster is currently available for pre-order for $35 with an expected release date of December 11. Amazon is also offering the Blaster as part of a discounted bundle alongside an Echo Dot and a Fire TV Stick 4K for $80.