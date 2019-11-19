Things that you should do with the Pixel 4 XL: take lots of pretty pictures. Things you should not do with the Pixel 4 XL: bend it. The latter advice comes courtesy of the latest JerryRigEverything video, in which the Pixel 4 XL goes through the usual battery of durability tests. Sadly, you can add the latest Pixel to the list of phones that fail when bent too far.
The video, which you can see below, goes through the usual battery of tests. The Pixel 4 has Gorilla Glass, so it scratches a hardness levels 6-7, like almost every other phone. The aluminum frame has a grippy "hybrid" coating that you can scrape off, not that you should. The problems start with the bend test. The first bend seems okay, but on the bend back, cracks appear near the top and bottom of the phone.
The cracks are forming at the antenna lines of the phone, breaks in the metal frame that are natural weak points. However, the Pixel 4 XL doesn't appear to have the necessary internal reinforcement to keep an aggressive bend from causing cracks. I don't know how much this will figure into actually using the phone. Perhaps if you sat on the Pixel 4 just the right way, it could crack one of the antenna lines. Ragardless, this isn't a good look for Google when it's selling the phone for almost $1,000.
In part two of JerryRigEverything's journey into the deepest layers of his broken Pixel 4 XL, he aims to discover why Google's latest smartphone cracked near the top and bottom edges during the bend test. You can watch the video below to find out for yourself. If you'd rather skip the curdling shriek of a sharp blade grinding against metal and glass (there's plenty of it here), head on to the bottom of this article for the answer.
SPOILER ALERT: Although the exterior of the Pixel 4 series is made of glass and aluminum, all four sides of the interior sidewalls are molded entirely out of plastic. This makes the Pixel 4 phones feel lighter compared to other flagships, but also more susceptible to breaks under the right amount of pressure.
