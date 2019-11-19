Things that you should do with the Pixel 4 XL: take lots of pretty pictures. Things you should not do with the Pixel 4 XL: bend it. The latter advice comes courtesy of the latest JerryRigEverything video, in which the Pixel 4 XL goes through the usual battery of durability tests. Sadly, you can add the latest Pixel to the list of phones that fail when bent too far.

The video, which you can see below, goes through the usual battery of tests. The Pixel 4 has Gorilla Glass, so it scratches a hardness levels 6-7, like almost every other phone. The aluminum frame has a grippy "hybrid" coating that you can scrape off, not that you should. The problems start with the bend test. The first bend seems okay, but on the bend back, cracks appear near the top and bottom of the phone.

The cracks are forming at the antenna lines of the phone, breaks in the metal frame that are natural weak points. However, the Pixel 4 XL doesn't appear to have the necessary internal reinforcement to keep an aggressive bend from causing cracks. I don't know how much this will figure into actually using the phone. Perhaps if you sat on the Pixel 4 just the right way, it could crack one of the antenna lines. Ragardless, this isn't a good look for Google when it's selling the phone for almost $1,000.