Spotify-curated personalized playlists generally give spot-on music suggestions based on your listening history. Some of that algorithmic magic is now coming to podcasts as Spotify has announced a dedicated playlist for audio shows, called ‘Your Daily Podcasts’ that will sit alongside the existing Discover Weekly and Daily Mix music lists.

Your Daily Podcasts list will leverage Spotify’s established discovery system to suggest you either a new podcast or an episode from the one you usually listen to or follow. The system will be mindful of the podcasts’ nature in its recommendations, like it won't spoil your audio drama by recommending an episode from the middle of it. This new playlist will be accessible through “Your Top Podcasts” and “Made For You” sections of Spotify across platforms.

For this individualized podcast playlist to show up, you must have at least four shows in your recent listening history. Users on both paid and free plans in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Sweden, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand can access it right away.