OnePlus has made a name for itself by providing stellar software support across its lineup. Continuing this tradition, the company announced today that it's rolling out OxygenOS 10.0.2 to the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro. Other than bug fixes, the update brings various performance optimizations to both phones, as well as a video stability enhancement to just the 7 Pro. Sadly, the 5G version is still left in the cold.
While the improvements and fixes are all in all minor taken individually, they still offer some gains in terms of stability, connectivity, and power consumption. OnePlus touts that OxygenOS 10.0.2 boosts standby power consumption and charging with third-party bricks. Bluetooth and network performance should also be increased. The company has also fixed a few issues with blank screens, black bars, and volume problems with AirPods. On the security front, the Android patch level has been raised to the version from October.
- System
- Optimized the standby power consumption
- Optimized the expanded screenshot feature
- Optimized the Bluetooth connectivity in the automobiles
- Improved the translation accuracy
- Optimized overall communication (network, phone calls, mobile data) performance
- Optimized charging performance with the third-party chargers
- Fixed the blank screen issue
- Fixed fingerprint icon animation issue
- Fixed the volume issue with AirPods
- Fixed the black bar issue while charging or playing a video
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.10
- Improved system stability and general bug fixes
- Camera (7 Pro)
- Optimized the performance of Super Stable feature in the Video for the Camera app
The OnePlus 7 Pro has additionally received performance optimizations for the super-stable video mode in the camera app. Since this feature uses the wide-angle lens exclusive to that phone, it isn't available on the OnePlus 7.
The update is rolling out in stages, so it might take some time until it hits your OnePlus. When it becomes available, you'll get a notification.
- Source:
- OnePlus
Comments