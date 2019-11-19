In less than a week after releasing the fourth One UI 2.0 beta, Samsung has pushed out another one for Galaxy S10 owners. As usual, a bunch of bugs have been fixed, and the list appears to be getting shorter as the beta program shows signs of winding down. Samsung also made an announcement on its Korean forum announcing the start of the Android 10 beta program for Galaxy S9 and Note 9 devices.
The notice for the beta update arrived via a system notification. The screenshots below enumerate all the changes.
The download can be initiated by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install. The size of the download varies depending on the S10 model and carrier SIM card inside the device. On my unlocked Galaxy S10+ with a SIM from Sprint, the size of the update file was 272.62 MB. For now, the update has been spotted in the US and in Korea, usually the first regions to get updates.
There are now a couple of good reasons to suspect that the One UI 2.0 beta program might be nearing its end for the S10. Last week, Samsung closed beta registrations in South Korea and this week, a Samsung Community manager notified members that the Android 10 beta program will start within the week for the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 devices. This is good news for owners of Samsung's previous gen flagships as they might get to experience Android 10 earlier than usual.
- Source:
- Samsung Community Forum
- Via:
- SamMobile
