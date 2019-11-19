Large areas of California – from the Sacramento Valley, to northern Sierra, and along the North Coast – have recently gone dark as local energy providers killed the power grid to ward off potential wildfires. Unfortunately, these extreme measures have left tens of thousands of residents without electricity, air conditioning, or a way to power mobile devices for weeks at a time, and more blackouts may be on the way. In an attempt to help residents combat lengthy outages, Jackery is offering its Explorer 240 Portable Power Station+ 60w SolarSaga solar panel for $60 off with a promo code.
When it comes to cramming massive power into portable packages, no other brand does it better than Jackery. The Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station comes equipped with a 240Wh battery capable of charging smartphones, tablets, laptops, and even small appliances, like a television or a mini cooler. Weighing in at only 6.6 lbs., this device is both light enough to move about your home or yard with ease and durable enough to withstand outdoor elements and emergency situations. It also has multiple connections for your devices, including two USB ports, AC outlet, and a 12V car output.
In terms of charging the Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station, the easiest hassle-free way is with the Jackery 60W SolarSaga. This solar panel captures sunlight with high conversion efficiency up to 23% and routes it into the Explorer 240 Portable Power Station via an attached cable. It's made of durable cloth, zipper, and PET materials, allowing the panel to withstand high temperatures, though it isn't waterproof. When not in use, the Jackery 60W SolarSaga folds up for maximum portability and storage. The Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station can also be charged via a 12V car outlet, or when your home does have power, you can use the integrated AC wall outlet.
To take advantage of this special offer, you must purchase the Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station + Jackery 60W SolarSaga solar panel together and use the promo code APJACERYCARE at checkout on either Amazon or Jackery's online store. This offer is only valid for a limited time, and there's no way of knowing when the next California blackout will strike, so place your order soon.
Interested in a sponsored post or other advertising options? Fill out this form.
