GRID Autosport is a premium racing game that's been available on iOS since 2017. We already knew it would eventually wind up on Android, but after it was delayed last year, all we had to go on was that it should have landed sometime in the first half of 2018. As that window came and went, many were left guessing when the port would actually release. As you would expect, gamers reached out, and Feral replied that the title had a number of issues and that it may not be coming at all. Well, today I have some good news for all you racing fans out there. Feral Interactive has announced that GRID Autosport will indeed be coming to Android, but we'll have to wait for a 2019 release.
Obviously, the porting process to Android has not been going smoothly, and pushing the release further and further back does not provide one with much confidence that the title will run all that well when it finally does land on the Play Store. This is probably why Feral's recent statement on the subject made sure to mention that only certain territories will be supported, such as North America, Europe, Australia, and parts of Asia. These are also the same exact countries that Feral will support with its upcoming port of ROME: Total War. My guess is that these regions tend to have a large population that own high-end Android devices, a requirement for such demanding games.
Still, it's nice to know that Feral Interactive has not given up on the title and that it's slated to release on Android at some point in 2019. Premium racing games aren't the easiest things to find on the Play Store, so you can bet many racing fans are eagerly awaiting this port. GRID Autosport has already received many positive reviews since its initial console and PC release, so we know it's a solid game. This means everything hinges on whether or not Feral can get it running adequately on Android. Here's hoping the studio can pull it off.
GRID Autosport is coming to Android on November 26th
Feral Interactive has taken its time, bringing the mobile port of GRID Autosport to Android. The game has existed on iOS since 2017, so it's exciting to learn that Android users will finally get in on the fun next week. It has been announced today that the game will indeed land on the Play Store on November 26th (next Tuesday), and it will be a premium release that does not contain any in-app purchases. The title has been in testing for some time now, with the first round of beta sign-ups going out this past April. Clearly, Feral is finally happy with how these betas have been shaping up in the past seven months, so it would seem we only have one more week to wait until we can jump in and start racing.
GRID Autosport coming to Android 26 NovemberDATE: Tuesday, 19 November, 2019Feral Interactive today announced that GRID Autosport™, the smash hit AAA racing game, will be released on Android on 26 November. Originally developed and published by Codemasters for Windows and console, and previously brought to iPhone and iPad by Feral Interactive, GRID Autosport on Android will be a premium game with no in-app purchases.GRID Autosport thrusts players into a high-speed career as a pro-racer, challenging them to compete in the world’s most exciting cars on motorsport’s most challenging circuits across five different racing styles. Engineered with intuitive tilt and touch inputs, GRID Autosport delivers an irresistible mix of simulation and arcade handling. Its best-in-class controls allow players to use their screen as a steering wheel, and the touch-screen interface to control their speed.
The game will be available in all territories supported by the Google Play Store, and will cost $9.99 / £9.99 / €10,99. All add-on content ever released for the game will be included.
GRID Autosport requires 3.9GB of free space, Android 9.0 (Pie) and is supported on the following devices:
If a user's device is not listed above but they are still able to purchase the game, their device is capable of running the game but is not officially supported. Devices that are not capable of running the game are blocked from purchasing it.
