Google Maps has been able to alert navigators to posted speed limits for the past couple of years thanks to the work it does in compositing where those signs are planted, be it through their Street View vehicles or by acquiring data from government agencies. It's a behemoth effort, so, without constant monitoring, travelers like you and me will end up reporting inaccuracies. With all that in our head, Google has just updated its speed limit accuracy ratings for 28 countries — the majority of them have been downgraded.

The following 23 countries were formerly designated as having approximate speed limit data quality and availability, but are now deemed to have low or no data quality and availability. Officially, this means that the feature will not be advertised as being available in those areas.

Afghanistan

Argentina

Armenia

Congo - Brazzaville

Cuba

Djibouti

Dominican Republic

Guatemala

Haiti

Indonesia

Iraq

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Namibia

Nepal

North Korea

Papua New Guinea

Somalia

South Sudan

Tajikistan

Timor-Leste

Tunisia

Turkmenistan

Five countries have been upgraded from an approximate data and availability rating to a good rating.

Åland Islands

Austria

Finland

Portugal

Spain

Speed limit data is extremely changeable as municipal planners try to shape driver behavior or accommodate for road works. And hey, working with governments for that data isn't all that easy, either. That's part of why the United States is currently marked as having approximate data and availability right now. But, as always, things may change and we'll keep on keeping track of them.