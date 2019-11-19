Televisions rocking 4K displays are so this decade. The second coming of the roaring 20s will be headlined by a new wave of display technology that is so indiscernible from reality, you'll never want to get up from your couch (wait, isn't this how Wall-E started?). Get a jumpstart on the future with this gigantic, absurdly specced, don't-need-it-but-know-you-want-it 8K Samsung SmartTV, going for a moderate annual salary of $60,000 ($40,000 off) over on Samsung's website.

Okay, we know you probably have some pretty important purchases to make before you cross this one off your list — a new car, downpayment on a house, or 33 orders of Samsung's 75" 4K Smart TV that's also on sale right now — but that doesn't make it any less desirable. This behemoth is the pinnacle of viewing experiences. It's got a colossal 98" 8K (7,680 x 4,320) LED display, an auto upscaling feature to improve the look of inferior 4K content, and an overkill Quantum Processor for powering all those pixels.

If you're dying to get one of these fellas into your home theater, weekend villa, or 90-foot yacht (hey, we don't judge), you can order one now over on Samsung's website, possibly pending a hard inquiry on your credit score and a background check to boot. Normal retail price is $100K, so this offer is basically a steal, which is what your neighbors will probably do when they get wind of your new investment. Don't leave the box out on the curb on trash day.