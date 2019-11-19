Black Friday is barreling toward us like a freight train. Thankfully, retailers are kind enough to warn us about many of the deals they intend to run ahead of time, which helps us help you make the best possible holiday shopping decisions. Here, for your convenience, we've rounded up all the best deals we've spotted in advance.

Discounts are shown as reported by their retailer. Most deals go live on Thanksgiving (the 28th) or Black Friday (the 29th), but some will be available earlier. Walmart's deals, for example, start at 10 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, November 27. Google's got a few starting on Sunday, November 24. We've marked each deal with its start date. If you see one without a date, that means we don't know when it'll be available.

If you're on the hunt for something specific, go ahead and ctrl + F that sucker, because this list is a doozy. Otherwise, feel free to use the handy red article contents menu to skip around, or just browse at your leisure. Happy shopping.

Phones

Google

Pixel 4 Starting at $599 ($200 off) Best Buy (available 11/28) Google (available 11/24) Starting at $399 with carrier activation – Best Buy (available 11/28) $300 gift card with activation on AT&T or Verizon – Target (available 11/29)

Pixel 4 XL Starting at $699 ($200 off) Best Buy (available 11/28) Google (available 11/24) $300 gift card with activation on AT&T or Verizon – Target (available 11/29)

Pixel 3 $550 gift card activation on AT&T or Verizon – Target (available 11/29)

Pixel 3 XL $550 gift card activation on AT&T or Verizon – Target (available 11/29)

Pixel 3a Starting at $299 ($100 off) – Google

Pixel 3a XL Starting at $379 ($100 off) Google Best Buy (available 11/28)



Samsung

Galaxy S10 $430 over two years with activation on Verizon ($470 off) – Costco (available 11/22, in-store only) With $420 gift card with activation on AT&T or Sprint – Costco (available 11/22, in-store only) Starting at $700 ($200 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28) $450 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon – Walmart (available 11/27)

Galaxy S10+ $530 over two years with activation on Verizon ($470 off) – Costco (available 11/22, in-store only) With $420 gift card with activation on AT&T or Sprint – Costco (available 11/22, in-store only) Starting at $800 ($200 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28) $450 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon – Walmart (available 11/27)

Galaxy S10e Starting at $550 ($200 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28) Starting at $450 with activation on Verizon or Sprint ($300 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28) $300 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon – Walmart (available 11/27)

Galaxy Note10+ $630 over two years with activation on Verizon ($470 off) – Costco (available 11/22, in-store only) With $420 gift card with activation on AT&T or Sprint – Costco (available 11/22, in-store only) $450 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon – Walmart (available 11/27)

Galaxy Note9 $300 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon – Walmart (available 11/27)



OnePlus

OnePlus 7 Pro $549 ($150 off) – OnePlus (available now)

OnePlus 6T $449 ($150 off) – OnePlus (available now)



Budget

Chromebooks

Smart speakers and displays

Google Assistant

Alexa

Connected home

Thermostats

Nest thermostats up to $70 off at Best Buy (available 11/28)

Nest Learning Thermostat $179 ($70 off) Target (available 11/28) Google

Ecobee thermostats up to $50 off at Best Buy (available 11/28)

Honeywell smart thermostat $120 ($80 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)



Smart lighting

Amazon smart plug $5 ($20 off) with select Echo devices Amazon Best Buy (available 11/28)

Philips Hue 80" light strip $90 with $35 gift card – Target (available 11/28)

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance 4-bulb kit $200 with $55 gift card – Target (available 11/28)

Lutron Caseta smart lighting kit $80 ($20 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)



Robot vacuums

Sensors

Nest Protect smoke detector $99 ($20 off) – Google



Streaming devices

Google

Stadia Premiere with Nest Wifi $398 ($80 off) – Google

Chromecast $25 ($10 off) Target (available 11/28) Best Buy (available 11/28)

Chromecast Ultra $50 ($20 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)

Google Home Mini + Chromecast bundle $35 ($29 off) – Walmart (available 11/27)



Amazon

Roku

Headphones

True wireless earbuds

Samsung Galaxy Buds $120 ($10 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)

Apple AirPods $129 ($30 off) – Walmart (available 11/27) $145 ($15 off) – Target (available now) $155 ($10 off) – Costco (available 11/28)

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case $170 ($30 off) – Target (available now)

JBL Free X $75 ($75 off) – Target (available 11/28)

Skullcandy Indy $50 ($40 off) – Target (available 11/28)

JBuds Air Sport $35 ($35 off) – Target (available 11/28)

JLab JBuds Air Executive $34 ($35 off) – Walmart (available 11/27)

Onn true wireless earbuds $15 ($10 off) – Walmart (available 11/27)



Noise-canceling headphones

Sony WHH900N $130 ($70 off) – Costco (available 11/28)

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series I $270 ($30 off) – Costco (available 11/28)

Beats Studio3 over-ear noise-canceling headphones $280 ($70 off) – Target (available 11/28)



Athletic earbuds

Bose SoundSport $100 ($30 off) Target (available 11/28) Costco (available 11/28)

Powerbeats 3 $89 ($30 off) – Walmart (available 11/27)



Other headphones

JLab Studio headphones $15 ($15 off) – Walmart (available 11/27)

Beats Solo3 headphones $129 ($70 off) – Walmart(available 11/27)

AfterShokz Titanium bone conduction headphones $60 ($20 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)



Non-smart speakers

Security

Arlo

Arlo Pro 2 1-camera kit $200 ($50 off) – Best Buy (available now)

Arlo Pro 2 add-on camera $140 ($40 off) – Best Buy (available now)

Arlo Pro 2 3-camera kit $330 ($100 off) – Costco (available 11/28)



Nest

Nest Hello Doorbell $149 ($80 off) – Target (available 11/28) $149 ($80 off) – Google $150 ($80 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28) $170 ($60 off) – Costco (available 11/28)

Nest Cam Indoor $159 ($40 off) – Target (available 11/28)

Nest Cam Outdoor $159 ($40 off, plus up to $522 on bundles) – Google



Ring

Video Doorbell 2 $130 ($60 off) – Costco (available 11/28) $140 ($60 off) – Target(available 11/28)

Indoor Cam 2-pack $100 ($40 off) – Amazon $120 with $20 gift card – Target (available 11/28)

Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle $189 ($150 off) – Amazon (available 11/22)

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 3-pack $380 ($70 off) – Costco (available 11/28)



Canary

Canary Flex Indoor/Outdoor Camera $140 ($60 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)

Canary View Indoor Camera $50 ($30 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)



Connected locks

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect $150 ($130 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)

Yale Assure touchscreen lock $210 ($70 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)



Simplisafe, Blink, Chamberlain

Simplisafe 7-piece security system $150 ($120 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)

Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit $185 ($65 off) – Amazon (available 11/27)

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub $30 ($20 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)



Tablets and e-readers

Amazon

Fire 7 $30 ($20 off) Amazon (available 11/22) Target (available 11/28)

Fire 7 Kids Edition $60 ($40 off) Amazon (available 11/22) Target (available 11/28)

Fire HD 8 $50 ($30 off) – Amazon (available 11/22)

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition $80 ($50 off) Amazon (available 11/22) Target (available 11/28)

Fire HD 10 $100 ($50 off) Amazon (available 11/22) Target (available 11/28)

Kindle Paperwhite (2018) $85 ($45 off) Amazon (available 11/22) Target (available 11/28)



Samsung

Galaxy Tab A 8" $110 ($30 off) – Costco (available 11/28)

Galaxy Tab A 10.1" $149 ($70 off) – Walmart (available 11/27) $200 ($100 off) – Costco (available 11/28)



Onn

Onn 7" tablet $28 ($22 off) – Walmart (available 11/27)

Onn 10.1" tablet with keyboard $59 ($40 off) – Walmart (available 11/27)



Apple

iPad 10.2-inch (7th gen) $250 ($80 off) – Target (available 11/28)



Networking

Google

Nest Wifi 3-pack $289 ($60 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)

Nest Wifi router and point: $229 ($40 off) – Google



Linksys Velop 2-pack $200 ($100 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)

Eero systems Up to 30% off – Best Buy (available 11/28)



TVs

All models are 4K unless otherwise noted.

49" and smaller

Hisense 32" Android TV (720p) $80 ($70 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)

Onn 40" Roku TV (1080p) $98 – Walmart (available 11/27)

Samsung 43" NU6900 Series TV $230 ($70 off) – Target (available 11/28)

Insignia 43" Fire TV plus free Echo Dot $200 ($100 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)

LG 49" UM6900PUA Series TV $70 ($110 off) – Target (available 11/28)



50" – 59"

Onn 50" Roku TV $148 – Walmart (available 11/27)

Westinghouse 50" UT4009 Series TV $150 ($160 off) – Target (available 11/28)

Samsung 50" NU6900 Series TV $278 ($50 off) – Walmart (available 11/27) $280 ($50 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)

Samsung 50" RU7100 Series 4K TV — $350 ($150 off) – Target (available now)

TCL 55" S425 Series Roku TV $280 ($160 off) – Target (available 11/28)

Samsung 55" NU6900 Series TV $328 ($50 off) – Walmart (available 11/28)

Samsung 55" RU7100 Series TV $450 ($150 off) – Target (available now)

Samsung 55" Q60 Series $700 ($200 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)

Onn 58" Roku TV $198 – Walmart (available 11/27)

Insignia 58" Fire TV plus free Echo Dot 200 ($280 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)

Samsung 58" 6 Series TV $380 ($50 off) – Costco (available now)



60" – 69"

Vizio 65" V Series TV $398 ($130 off) – Walmart (available 11/27)

LG 65" UM6900PUA Series TV $480 ($220 off) – Target (available 11/28)

Samsung 65" RU7100 Series TV $600 ($300 off) – Target (available now)

Samsung 65" 8 Series TV $779.99 ($320 off) – Costco (available now)

Sony Bravia 65" A8G Series TV $2,000 ($800 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)

LG 65" B9 Series TV $2,000 ($300 off) – Costco (available now)



70" and larger

Samsung 70" 6 Series TV $550 ($350 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)

Vizio 75" PX Series TV $1,700 ($800 off) – Costco (available 11/28)

Samsung 75" Q70 Series TV $2,000 ($700 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)



Wearables

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm $250 ($80 off) – Target (available 11/28)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm $270 ($80 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm $150 ($50 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 (Black) Black: $220 ($50 off) – Costco (available 11/28) Pink Gold: $22o ($50 off) – Costco (available 11/28)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Starting at $230 ($50 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)

Samsung Galaxy Fit $80 ($20 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)



Fitbit

Garmin

Fossil

Fossil Sport $165 ($110 off) – Target (available 11/28)



Drones

Tello $79 ($20 off) – DJI (available 11/24)

Tello Iron Man Edition $89 ($40 off) – DJI (available 11/24)

Mavic 2 Pro $1,379 ($350 off) – DJI (available 11/24)



Accessories

GoPro Hero7 White $159 ($40 off) – Walmart (available now)

Tile Mate (2018) $13 ($7 off) – Target (available 11/28)

Tile Mate 4-pack (2018) $35 ($15 off) – Target (available 11/28)

SanDisk Ultra Plus 64GB microSD card $9 ($11 off) – Target (available 11/28)

Anker PowerCore 15,600 mAh $25 ($15 off) – Target (available 11/28)

OtterBox Symmetry phone cases 40% off – Target (available 11/28)

DJI Ronin-S Standard Kit $629 ($120 off) – DJI (available 11/24)

DJI Ronin-S Essentials Kit $479 ($80 off) – DJI (available 11/24)

DJI Goggles Racing Edition $449 ($100 off) – DJI (available 11/24)

DJI FPV Air Unit $149 ($30 off) – DJI (available 11/24)

Osmo Pocket $309 ($90 off) – DJI (available 11/24)

Osmo Action $279 ($100 off) – DJI (available 11/24)

Echo Auto $30 ($20 off) – Amazon (available 11/28)



There are sure to be tons more deals announced before the big day. We'll update this list when we spot them, so be sure to check back often over the coming weeks.