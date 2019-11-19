Article Contents
- 1 Phones
- 2 Chromebooks
- 3 Smart speakers and displays
- 4 Connected home
- 5 Streaming devices
- 6 Headphones
- 7 Non-smart speakers
- 8 Security
- 9 Tablets and e-readers
- 10 Networking
- 11 TVs
- 12 Wearables
- 13 Drones
- 14 Accessories
Black Friday is barreling toward us like a freight train. Thankfully, retailers are kind enough to warn us about many of the deals they intend to run ahead of time, which helps us help you make the best possible holiday shopping decisions. Here, for your convenience, we've rounded up all the best deals we've spotted in advance.
Discounts are shown as reported by their retailer. Most deals go live on Thanksgiving (the 28th) or Black Friday (the 29th), but some will be available earlier. Walmart's deals, for example, start at 10 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, November 27. Google's got a few starting on Sunday, November 24. We've marked each deal with its start date. If you see one without a date, that means we don't know when it'll be available.
If you're on the hunt for something specific, go ahead and ctrl + F that sucker, because this list is a doozy. Otherwise, feel free to use the handy red article contents menu to skip around, or just browse at your leisure. Happy shopping.
Phones
- Pixel 4
- Pixel 4 XL
- Pixel 3
- $550 gift card activation on AT&T or Verizon – Target (available 11/29)
- Pixel 3 XL
- $550 gift card activation on AT&T or Verizon – Target (available 11/29)
- Pixel 3a
- Starting at $299 ($100 off) – Google
- Pixel 3a XL
Samsung
- Galaxy S10
- $430 over two years with activation on Verizon ($470 off) – Costco (available 11/22, in-store only)
- With $420 gift card with activation on AT&T or Sprint – Costco (available 11/22, in-store only)
- Starting at $700 ($200 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- $450 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon – Walmart (available 11/27)
- Galaxy S10+
- $530 over two years with activation on Verizon ($470 off) – Costco (available 11/22, in-store only)
- With $420 gift card with activation on AT&T or Sprint – Costco (available 11/22, in-store only)
- Starting at $800 ($200 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- $450 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon – Walmart (available 11/27)
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy Note10+
- Galaxy Note9
- $300 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon – Walmart (available 11/27)
OnePlus
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- $549 ($150 off) – OnePlus (available now)
- OnePlus 6T
- $449 ($150 off) – OnePlus (available now)
Budget
- LG K8
- $90 ($50 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- LG Stylo 5
- $170 ($130 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Blu Vivo XI
- $120 ($100 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Blu Vivo XI+
- $200 – Best Buy (available 11/28)
Chromebooks
- Pixel Slate
- HP Chromebook 15
- $299 ($170 off) – Walmart (available 11/27)
- Samsung Chromebook 3
- $99 ($60 off) – Walmart (available 11/27)
- Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14
- $449 ($100 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Samsung Chromebook Plus
- $299 ($150 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Acer Chromebook Spin
- $219 ($110 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
Smart speakers and displays
Google Assistant
- Google Home
- $49 ($50 0ff) – Target (available 11/28)
- Nest Hub
- Nest Hub Max
- Google Nest Mini
- Google Home Mini (1st gen)
- Lenovo Smart Clock
- $39 ($40 off) – Walmart (available 11/27)
Alexa
- Echo (3rd gen)
- Echo Dot (3rd gen)
- Echo Dot with clock
- $35 ($25 off) – Amazon (available 11/28)
- Echo Show (2nd gen)
- Echo Show 5
- Echo Show 8
- $80 ($50 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Facebook Portal
- $130 ($50 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Facebook Portal Mini
- $80 ($50 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
Connected home
Thermostats
- Nest thermostats up to $70 off at Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Nest Learning Thermostat
- Ecobee thermostats up to $50 off at Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Honeywell smart thermostat
- $120 ($80 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
Smart lighting
- Amazon smart plug
- Philips Hue 80" light strip
- $90 with $35 gift card – Target (available 11/28)
- Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance 4-bulb kit
- $200 with $55 gift card – Target (available 11/28)
- Lutron Caseta smart lighting kit
- $80 ($20 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
Robot vacuums
- Roomba 675 vacuum
- $200 ($100 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Roomba 960 Wi-Fi-connected vacuum
- $400 ($250 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Roomba 675
- $200 ($100 off) – Target (available 11/28)
- Roomba 690
- $250 ($100 off) – Target (available 11/28)
- Roomba e5 (5150)
- $280 ($95 off) – Target (available 11/28)
- Shark IQ RV1001 vacuum
- $300 ($150 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Shark Ion R76
- $180 ($120 off) – Target (available 11/28)
- Ecovacs Deebot N79W
- $150 ($130 off) – Target (available 11/28)
- Braava Jet M6 Wi-Fi-connected mop
- $400 ($100 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
Sensors
- Nest Protect smoke detector
- $99 ($20 off) – Google
Streaming devices
- Stadia Premiere with Nest Wifi
- $398 ($80 off) – Google
- Chromecast
- Chromecast Ultra
- $50 ($20 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Google Home Mini + Chromecast bundle
- $35 ($29 off) – Walmart (available 11/27)
Amazon
- Fire TV Stick
- Fire TV Stick 4K
- Fire TV Cube
Roku
- Roku Ultra
- Roku SE
- $18 ($42 off) – Walmart (available 11/27)
- Roku Streaming Stick+
- Roku Smart Soundbar
- $150 ($30 off) – Roku (available 11/28)
Headphones
True wireless earbuds
- Samsung Galaxy Buds
- $120 ($10 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Apple AirPods
- Apple AirPods with wireless charging case
- $170 ($30 off) – Target (available now)
- JBL Free X
- $75 ($75 off) – Target (available 11/28)
- Skullcandy Indy
- $50 ($40 off) – Target (available 11/28)
- JBuds Air Sport
- $35 ($35 off) – Target (available 11/28)
- JLab JBuds Air Executive
- $34 ($35 off) – Walmart (available 11/27)
- Onn true wireless earbuds
- $15 ($10 off) – Walmart (available 11/27)
Noise-canceling headphones
- Sony WHH900N
- $130 ($70 off) – Costco (available 11/28)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Series I
- $270 ($30 off) – Costco (available 11/28)
- Beats Studio3 over-ear noise-canceling headphones
- $280 ($70 off) – Target (available 11/28)
Athletic earbuds
- Bose SoundSport
- Powerbeats 3
- $89 ($30 off) – Walmart (available 11/27)
Other headphones
- JLab Studio headphones
- $15 ($15 off) – Walmart (available 11/27)
- Beats Solo3 headphones
- $129 ($70 off) – Walmart(available 11/27)
- AfterShokz Titanium bone conduction headphones
- $60 ($20 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
Non-smart speakers
- Anker Rave Bluetooth speaker
- $100 ($49 off) – Walmart (available 11/27)
- JBL Flip 3 Stealth Bluetooth speaker
- $50 ($50 off) – Walmart (available 11/27)
- JBL Go 2 Bluetooth speaker
- $20 ($15 off) – Walmart (available 11/27)
- JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker
- JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker
- $60 ($40 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- JBL Clip 3 —
- $30 ($40 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Ultimate Ears Wonderboom
- $40 ($40 off) – Target (available 11/28)
- Ultimate Ears Megaboom Remix
- $100 ($50 off) – Costco (available 11/28)
- Sony XB41 Bluetooth speaker
- $125 ($125 off) – Target (available 11/28)
- Sonos Play:1 two-pack
Security
Arlo
- Arlo Pro 2 1-camera kit
- $200 ($50 off) – Best Buy (available now)
- Arlo Pro 2 add-on camera
- $140 ($40 off) – Best Buy (available now)
- Arlo Pro 2 3-camera kit
- $330 ($100 off) – Costco (available 11/28)
Nest
- Nest Hello Doorbell
- Nest Cam Indoor
- $159 ($40 off) – Target (available 11/28)
- Nest Cam Outdoor
- $159 ($40 off, plus up to $522 on bundles) – Google
Ring
- Video Doorbell 2
- Indoor Cam 2-pack
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle
- $189 ($150 off) – Amazon (available 11/22)
- Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 3-pack
- $380 ($70 off) – Costco (available 11/28)
Canary
- Canary Flex Indoor/Outdoor Camera
- $140 ($60 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Canary View Indoor Camera
- $50 ($30 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
Connected locks
- August Smart Lock Pro + Connect
- $150 ($130 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Yale Assure touchscreen lock
- $210 ($70 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
Simplisafe, Blink, Chamberlain
- Simplisafe 7-piece security system
- $150 ($120 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit
- $185 ($65 off) – Amazon (available 11/27)
- Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub
- $30 ($20 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
Tablets and e-readers
Amazon
- Fire 7
- Fire 7 Kids Edition
- Fire HD 8
- $50 ($30 off) – Amazon (available 11/22)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition
- $80 ($50 off)
- Amazon (available 11/22)
- Target (available 11/28)
- $80 ($50 off)
- Fire HD 10
- Kindle Paperwhite (2018)
Samsung
- Galaxy Tab A 8"
- $110 ($30 off) – Costco (available 11/28)
- Galaxy Tab A 10.1"
Onn
- Onn 7" tablet
- $28 ($22 off) – Walmart (available 11/27)
- Onn 10.1" tablet with keyboard
- $59 ($40 off) – Walmart (available 11/27)
Apple
- iPad 10.2-inch (7th gen)
- $250 ($80 off) – Target (available 11/28)
Networking
- Nest Wifi 3-pack
- $289 ($60 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Nest Wifi router and point:
- $229 ($40 off) – Google
Linksys, Eero
- Linksys Velop 2-pack
- $200 ($100 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Eero systems
- Up to 30% off – Best Buy (available 11/28)
TVs
All models are 4K unless otherwise noted.
49" and smaller
- Hisense 32" Android TV (720p)
- $80 ($70 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Onn 40" Roku TV (1080p)
- $98 – Walmart (available 11/27)
- Samsung 43" NU6900 Series TV
- $230 ($70 off) – Target (available 11/28)
- Insignia 43" Fire TV plus free Echo Dot
- $200 ($100 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- LG 49" UM6900PUA Series TV
- $70 ($110 off) – Target (available 11/28)
50" – 59"
- Onn 50" Roku TV
- $148 – Walmart (available 11/27)
- Westinghouse 50" UT4009 Series TV
- $150 ($160 off) – Target (available 11/28)
- Samsung 50" NU6900 Series TV
- Samsung 50" RU7100 Series 4K TV —
- $350 ($150 off) – Target (available now)
- TCL 55" S425 Series Roku TV
- $280 ($160 off) – Target (available 11/28)
- Samsung 55" NU6900 Series TV
- $328 ($50 off) – Walmart (available 11/28)
- Samsung 55" RU7100 Series TV
- $450 ($150 off) – Target (available now)
- Samsung 55" Q60 Series
- $700 ($200 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Onn 58" Roku TV
- $198 – Walmart (available 11/27)
- Insignia 58" Fire TV plus free Echo Dot
- 200 ($280 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Samsung 58" 6 Series TV
- $380 ($50 off) – Costco (available now)
60" – 69"
- Vizio 65" V Series TV
- $398 ($130 off) – Walmart (available 11/27)
- LG 65" UM6900PUA Series TV
- $480 ($220 off) – Target (available 11/28)
- Samsung 65" RU7100 Series TV
- $600 ($300 off) – Target (available now)
- Samsung 65" 8 Series TV
- $779.99 ($320 off) – Costco (available now)
- Sony Bravia 65" A8G Series TV
- $2,000 ($800 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- LG 65" B9 Series TV
- $2,000 ($300 off) – Costco (available now)
70" and larger
- Samsung 70" 6 Series TV
- $550 ($350 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Vizio 75" PX Series TV
- $1,700 ($800 off) – Costco (available 11/28)
- Samsung 75" Q70 Series TV
- $2,000 ($700 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
Wearables
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm
- $250 ($80 off) – Target (available 11/28)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm
- $270 ($80 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm
- $150 ($50 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 (Black)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
- Starting at $230 ($50 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Samsung Galaxy Fit
- $80 ($20 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
Fitbit
- Fitbit Inspire
- Up to $30 off – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Fitbit Inspire HR
- Fitbit Versa Lite
- Fitbit Versa 2
- Fitbit Charge 3
- Fitbit Ace 2
Garmin
- Garmin Forerunner 35
- $100 ($30 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Garmin Jr2
- $50 ($20 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Garmin Instinct
- $200 ($100 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Garmin Venu
- $300 ($100 off) – Best Buy (available 11/28)
- Garmin Vivoactive 3
- $130 ($70 off) – Target (available 11/28)
- Garmin Vivofit jr. 2 Star Wars Edition
- $50 ($20 off) – Target (available 11/28)
Fossil
- Fossil Sport
- $165 ($110 off) – Target (available 11/28)
Drones
- Tello
- $79 ($20 off) – DJI (available 11/24)
- Tello Iron Man Edition
- $89 ($40 off) – DJI (available 11/24)
- Mavic 2 Pro
- $1,379 ($350 off) – DJI (available 11/24)
Accessories
- GoPro Hero7 White
- $159 ($40 off) – Walmart (available now)
- Tile Mate (2018)
- $13 ($7 off) – Target (available 11/28)
- Tile Mate 4-pack (2018)
- $35 ($15 off) – Target (available 11/28)
- SanDisk Ultra Plus 64GB microSD card
- $9 ($11 off) – Target (available 11/28)
- Anker PowerCore 15,600 mAh
- $25 ($15 off) – Target (available 11/28)
- OtterBox Symmetry phone cases
- 40% off – Target (available 11/28)
- DJI Ronin-S Standard Kit
- $629 ($120 off) – DJI (available 11/24)
- DJI Ronin-S Essentials Kit
- $479 ($80 off) – DJI (available 11/24)
- DJI Goggles Racing Edition
- $449 ($100 off) – DJI (available 11/24)
- DJI FPV Air Unit
- $149 ($30 off) – DJI (available 11/24)
- Osmo Pocket
- $309 ($90 off) – DJI (available 11/24)
- Osmo Action
- $279 ($100 off) – DJI (available 11/24)
- Echo Auto
- $30 ($20 off) – Amazon (available 11/28)
There are sure to be tons more deals announced before the big day. We'll update this list when we spot them, so be sure to check back often over the coming weeks.
