It's the week before Thanksgiving and you're probably about to head off to the relatives or to a friend's apartment to share in a meal, some laughs, and maybe a good dose of anxiety. One source of anxiety you'd want to nip right from the bud is power sourcing — you've got gadgets, after all. Fortunately, Anker has a few good deals running today only on Amazon to satisfy your needs.

We'll be honest: Anker makes so many different SKUs for its wall warts, power banks, and cables that it can even confuse us sometimes what to get. But for this batch of deals running through midnight PST tonight, we'll grab a couple.

Firstly, if you want to charge two of your latest devices quickly, there's Anker's PowerPort Atom PD 2 adapter — which we've reviewed — with two USB-C ports and a total throughput of 60W for one device or 30W each for a pair. More accessory makers are using gallium nitride to deliver more charge in less mass, allowing more compact high-capacity models like this one to come to market. This charger in particular has been selling for $55 recently, but with today's sale, its price is now at a new low of $38.49.

If you need a quick burst of energy from a more portable source, the Anker PowerCore 10000 PD Redux brings a compact design and 18W charging for one USB-A and one USB-C device. It's on sale at $32, down from the usual $46.

You can check out the full list of Anker's DOTD offerings below — there's a wireless charging pad and click through (we may earn affiliate commission from your purchases) to get on those savings. Good luck next week!