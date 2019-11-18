The Versa 2 is the pinnacle of Fitbit's hardware endeavors. It blends the beauty of a sophisticated smartwatch with the fitness tracking reputation Fitbit has been cultivating since coming onto the scene nearly a decade ago. For a limited time, you can wrap a brand new Fitbit Versa 2 around your wrist for up to 25% off with this Amazon offer.

The Versa 2 features all the great health tracking features you've come to expect from Fitbit devices, like step counts, heart rate measurements, and sleep tracking. Voice-activated Alexa support is on board to help you carry out various tasks. The Versa 2 is also water-resistant up to 50 meters, so you don't have to worry about getting your watch wet in the shower, bath, pool, or even when playing in the snow this winter.

If you want a solid fitness tracker that also doubles as a smartwatch, this may be one of your last chances to purchase a piece of Fitbit hardware as Google prepares to take the company underneath its wing. You can grab your favorite Versa 2 color and band combination at the Amazon links below. The special editions are just a bit more expensive than the standard versions, but they are all currently discounted about $50 down from their original prices.

Buy Fitbit Versa 2: