The Galaxy Note10+ is arguably one of the best handsets Samsung has ever made. With its captivating colors, premium spec sheet, and the largest display ever put into a Note phone, this baby demands attention. Now you can own the dual-SIM-card model for just $800 ($300) over on eBay, but you're going to have to act fast.

The Note 10+ models featured in today's deal are the SM-N9750/DS dual-sim, factory-unlocked variants, making them compatible with GSM carriers, but they will not work with CDMA networks. They include 256GB of storage, 12GB of memory, that gorgeous 6.8" display, and Qualcomm's best mobile chip to date, the Snapdragon 855. At the time of publishing this story, the Aura Blue, Aura White, and mesmerizing Aura Glow versions are all still available (the Aura Black model is sold out).

This hefty discount is even better than the $900 sale we saw on the same phone in September, and it shows. Supplies are already very limited, so you're going to have to act fast. To take advantage of this deal, you don't need any special coupons or promo codes. Just head on over to the link at the top or bottom of this article, and click the "Buy it Now" button.