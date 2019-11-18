Christmas is right around the corner, and if you're looking for a nice phone to buy for yourself or your loved ones, OnePlus' flagships are a great option, as they're on sale until December 2. The OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 6T dropped to $549 and $450, respectively, which is $150 off their MSRP.

The 6T is sold in its 8GB RAM / 256GB storage version, in Midnight Black. As a reminder, it comes with a Snapdragon 845 processor, a 6.41" Optic AMOLED screen, and a fast-charging 3,700mAh battery. In terms of photography, the phone has two sensors on the back: a 16MP primary shooter and a 20MP portrait camera.

As for the 7 Pro, it's definitely the brand's hottest phone today. It's powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It also comes with a 6.67" AMOLED screen, a 4,000mAh battery, and three rear sensors: a 48MP primary shooter, as well as an 8MP telephoto camera, and a 16MP wide-angle sensor. This particular handset is available in Almond, Mirror Gray, and Nebula Blue.

If you're interested in getting yours, simply use the links below to grab yours. You can also check out our detailed reviews of the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 7 Pro.