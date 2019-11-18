As a company that has been producing high-end audio products since the 1940s, Klipsch is a brand that needs no introduction amongst audiophiles. Today, a deal on Amazon has the silver version of the company's T5 Bluetooth earbuds on sale for $150, which is a savings of $50 and their lowest price yet.

In our review, we found the Klipsch T5's sound quality lives up to the Klipsch name, and, with nearly 8 hours of use per charge, the battery life on these earbuds shouldn't disappoint either. The included carrying case can pack up to three additional charges, tops off using USB-C, and should have no trouble standing out with its metal construction and Zippo-like design. No earbud is perfect, however, and these buds are a bit on the bulky side and feature an exceedingly bright LED that could hinder nighttime use.

While their initial $200 MSRP may have been fitting given Klipsch's reputation, it could have seemed steep to many buyers. Today's deal marks the first major discount we've seen on the T5 earbuds, so if you've read our review and feel like these might be the wireless headphones for you, follow the source link below to pick up a pair.