The holidays are almost here, which means you're probably going to spend a lot of time preparing food over a hot stove while friends and family gather in the other room. Among the cooking and commotion, your conventional thermostat can easily become confused, failing to heat some portions of your home while the main areas encroach on sauna-like temperatures. To keep you and your guests comfortable this season, consider picking up a new ecobee SmartThermostat with SmartSensor, now only $199 ($50 off) on Amazon.

The ecobee SmartThermostat featured in this deal comes with a touchscreen, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a quad-core processor. Alexa and Google Home support mean that if you'd rather not control your thermostat through the app or via the integrated display, you can always tell it what to do with your voice. This deal also includes one SmartSensor that can measure the temperature in a room beyond your thermostat's reach.

You can grab the ecobee SmartThermostat for $199 (down from $249) on Amazon at the link below. This price is listed as a Black Friday deal on ecobee's website, so you probably have a week or two before this offer expires, or until it sells out.