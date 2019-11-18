Music streaming service Deezer is expanding the availability of its lossless membership tier, known as Deezer HiFi, to include Android, iOS, and the web. Opening up HiFi access to these platforms, in addition to the previously available desktop support, will give users access to millions of FLAC (free lossless audio codec) files.

This launch places Deezer into direct competition with other high-bitrate streaming services such as Tidal and Qobuz. Deezer is hoping to tempt potential users with access to over 52 million FLAC-formatted songs, the ability to download these tracks for offline listening, and access to 360° spatial audio files through a separate 360 by Deezer app.

The company is celebrating this expansion by offering three months of free access to those who sign up by the end of the year, followed by a monthly subscription fee of $15. Just keep in mind that you may need to upgrade your audio setup to truly appreciate the increase in quality that lossless audio files provide over other formats like MP3.