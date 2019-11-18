Hi, all. Another week is upon us, for better or for worse, so here's a list of app sales to get things started. Today's list includes Planescape Torment and a few other things, so be looking for that. Otherwise, have at it.

Free

Apps

  1. 80s Music Radio Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Air Force PT Test Calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Lecture Notes - Classroom Notes Made Simple $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Games

  1. Learn Mandarin - HSK 6 Hero $19.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 hour
  2. HEXASMASH • Wrecking Ball Physics Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Zombie Defence Premium : Tap Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Dead Bunker 2 HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Descent: Death Valley $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Mental Hospital: Eastern Bloc $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Mental Hospital:Eastern Bloc 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Roll Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Nora's Dream $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. A Dark Dragon VIP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Adventure of Priestess $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Superhero Fight: Sword Battle - Action RPG Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Fire Free Fall Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Dead Bunker 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Tap knife VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Trium Icon Pack - Be delighted $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Ramka Frame - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
  2. Personal Finance Pro Cost accounting Family budget $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Screenshot Pro 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. SUBURBIA City Building Game $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
  2. Minaurs $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. BATTLESHIP $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Clue $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Dark Strokes: Hidden Object Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Roller Coaster Tokaido - Best Ride Simulators $2.49 -> $1.69; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Russian Car Driver HD PREMIUM $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Russian Car Driver ZIL 130 Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Stray Souls: Stolen Memories. Hidden Object Game. $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Sunshine Acres $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. The Game of Life $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. The Snow $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. ThirdMiracle : Turn-Base SRPG $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Ancient Tomb Adventure - Labyrinth Puzzle & Riddle $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Cyber Knights RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Destructive physics: demolitions simulation $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Harvest Master: Farm Sim $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Hot Guns $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Last Day Survivors ( zombie shooter TDS ) $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Lost Artifacts: Golden Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Royal Roads $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Solitaire Dungeon Escape 2 $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. The Slaughter: Act One $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. ON SALE! - Elementary Icons - Icon Pack $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Todo Reminder Pro + Widget $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days