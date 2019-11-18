Article Contents
Hi, all. Another week is upon us, for better or for worse, so here's a list of app sales to get things started. Today's list includes Planescape Torment and a few other things, so be looking for that. Otherwise, have at it.
Free
Apps
- 80s Music Radio Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Air Force PT Test Calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lecture Notes - Classroom Notes Made Simple $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- Learn Mandarin - HSK 6 Hero $19.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 hour
- HEXASMASH • Wrecking Ball Physics Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Zombie Defence Premium : Tap Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Dead Bunker 2 HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Descent: Death Valley $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mental Hospital: Eastern Bloc $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mental Hospital:Eastern Bloc 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Roll Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Nora's Dream $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- A Dark Dragon VIP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Adventure of Priestess $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Superhero Fight: Sword Battle - Action RPG Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fire Free Fall Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dead Bunker 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tap knife VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Trium Icon Pack - Be delighted $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ramka Frame - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Personal Finance Pro Cost accounting Family budget $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Screenshot Pro 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- SUBURBIA City Building Game $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 hour
- Minaurs $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- BATTLESHIP $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Clue $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dark Strokes: Hidden Object Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Roller Coaster Tokaido - Best Ride Simulators $2.49 -> $1.69; Sale ends in 5 days
- Russian Car Driver HD PREMIUM $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Russian Car Driver ZIL 130 Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stray Souls: Stolen Memories. Hidden Object Game. $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sunshine Acres $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Game of Life $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Snow $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- ThirdMiracle : Turn-Base SRPG $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ancient Tomb Adventure - Labyrinth Puzzle & Riddle $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cyber Knights RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Destructive physics: demolitions simulation $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Harvest Master: Farm Sim $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hot Guns $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Last Day Survivors ( zombie shooter TDS ) $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Royal Roads $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Solitaire Dungeon Escape 2 $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Slaughter: Act One $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- ON SALE! - Elementary Icons - Icon Pack $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Todo Reminder Pro + Widget $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
