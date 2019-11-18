We didn't recommend the Sony WH-XB900N when reviewing the headphones, but now a tempting $128 price tag is making us give the pair a second look. At $120 off, this is the cheapest price we've seen for the headphones.

The Sony WH-XB900N is a pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones that promises to deliver a listening experience with an extra bit of bass, and even if that bass is overpowered and muddy, it does technically deliver. It uses NFC to simplify the Bluetooth setup process and the USB-C charging port further reduces the need for additional cables. The earcup is touch-sensitive, making it easy to change the volume and answer calls. The touch earcup also enables the Quick Attention function, which reduces the volume in a single tap, allowing you to hear the world around you immediately.

Normally we wouldn't recommend these headphones, but this is a hefty discount so if you don't mind some issues with sound reproduction, questionable build quality, and weaker-than-expected noise cancellation, these could still be a solid buy. If you prefer an all-around better headphone experience, you should probably hold out for a price cut on the superior 1000XM3 headphones.

You can get the deal on Amazon, but be quick as the deal expires with the end of the countdown.