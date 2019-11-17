In this crazy world we live in, it helps to remember that somethings never change: the sun rises in the east, the sky is blue, and Sony phones get their prices slashed a few months after release. Now you can grab the mid-range Xperia 10 Plus for just $349.99, a $80 discount from the original MSRP, and a $50 drop from the usual price.

The Xperia 10 is equipped with a Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a headphone jack (hooray!) and a 6.5-inch 2520x1080 IPS LCD with an aspect ratio of 21:9. There are a total of three cameras, two on the back (12MP regular, 8MP depth sensor), and one 8MP wide-angle lens on the front. Carrier compatibility is fairly good, as it will work with all major US networks except Sprint. Sony says the phone should get Android 10 sometime in 2020.

Our review of the Xperia 10 Plus (and its smaller sibling) pointed out the high-quality display and lightweight software experience, though the 21:9 aspect ratio might be inconvenient for some. You can read our full impressions here.