Whether you need a new MicroSD card to store ultra high-quality videos or large files, SanDisk has got you covered with its 1TB Extreme MicroSDXC card. It offers outstanding performance and traditionally sells for $450. However, thanks to a markdown on Amazon, you can now get it for just $300.

The card was actually the first one to offer such an impressive capacity when it came out in May. It can achieve read speeds of 160 MB/s and write speeds of up to 90 MB/s. Thanks to its A2 rating, applications installed on the card can run and load with improved performance. Lastly, it's designed with durability in mind, as it's temperature, water, shock, and X-Ray proof.

If you shoot a lot of 4K videos or simply tend to run out of space a little too often, it's probably the right time to buy this product. Just use the link below to make your purchase.