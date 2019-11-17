Retailers are ramping up for Black Friday, and the latest store to release its roster of sales for the big day is Newegg. While the list might not be too interesting if you're not into PCs, there are a few non-computer items at low prices.
Most of the best discounts are for laptops, PCs, and various hardware components. However, there are a few deals on phones, headphones, TVs, and other devices. Here are some highlights:
- ZTE Axon 10 Pro 8 GB – $450 ($100 off)
- ZTE Axon 10 Pro 12 GB – $500 ($100 off)
- Jabra Elite Active 65t refurbs – $80 ($100 off)
- Jabra Elite 65t refurbs – $75 ($95 off)
- Samsung 43" Q60 series TV – $498 ($302 off)
- Samsung 43" Frame TV – $798 ($502 off)
- Samsung 49" Q60 Series TV – $598 ($402 off)
- Samsung 65" Frame TV – $1,598 ($1,202 off)
- Samsung 75" Q70 Series TV – $1,998 ($1,302 off) (Available now)
- TeamGroup 128GB U3 microSD card – $11.99 ($8 off)
- Patriot Memory 256GB U3 microSD card – $26 ($9 off)
- Lenovo 100e Chromebook 2nd Gen – $100 ($130 off)
You can see the entire catalog at the source link below, and keep in mind that most of the sales run from November 25th to the 30th. If you haven't checked them out already, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and Amazon have their Black Friday catalogs available as well.
- Source:
- Newegg
