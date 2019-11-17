Retailers are ramping up for Black Friday, and the latest store to release its roster of sales for the big day is Newegg. While the list might not be too interesting if you're not into PCs, there are a few non-computer items at low prices.

Most of the best discounts are for laptops, PCs, and various hardware components. However, there are a few deals on phones, headphones, TVs, and other devices. Here are some highlights:

You can see the entire catalog at the source link below, and keep in mind that most of the sales run from November 25th to the 30th. If you haven't checked them out already, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and Amazon have their Black Friday catalogs available as well.