Welcome to the roundup of the latest Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have the early access release of Minecraft Earth in the US, the first Western release for Square Enix's Romancing SaGa 3, and a quirky title about a ball on a string from the same people behind Kids. So without further ado, here are the more notable Android games released during the week of November 11, 2019.

Minecraft Earth

Android Police coverage: Minecraft Earth is finally available in the US as an early access release

Minecraft Earth is still in early access, but this testing phase did just launch in the US this week, which means it's the first time players in this region can get a good look at the game. One thing to keep in mind, many features are still absent, so what you see now may not represent the game once it is officially released. Essentially the gameplay revolves around venturing out into the real world to build and collect objects, though you can't see user creations in the wild, which means your creations are somewhat pointless for the time being.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Romancing SaGa3

Android Police coverage: Classic Square Enix RPG 'Romancing SaGa 3' comes to the West for the first time

We've known that Square Enix's classic RPG Romancing SaGa 3 would come to the West as an HD remaster before the year was out, and lo and behold Square Enix has kept its promise. Romancing SaGa 3 arrived on the Play Store this past Monday, and it is a premium JRPG, which means advertisements and in-app purchases are absent. This also means the game is very expensive, clocking in at $23.19 for the entirety of the title. While this price is difficult to swallow, it's also hard to ignore that the launch of Romancing SaGa 3 is a first for the West.

Monetization: $23.19 / no ads / no IAPs

Il Filo Conduttore

Il Filo Conduttore comes from Playables, the same people behind the quirky black and white game Kids. Much like the studio's previous release, Il Filo Conduttore is an odd game. It offers an interactive story about a cord that hangs above a handful of delicately arranged objects. Since I don't want to ruin the game for any potential players, it will be up to you to jump in and figure out what's going on with this cord by interacting with it and its many friends.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

NABOKI

NABOKI comes from Rainbow Train, the same team behind the minimal puzzle games oO, Hook, and Push, some of my favorite titles on the Play Store. Today's listing is another minimal puzzler, and much like its brethren, there's no tutorial or timers to distract you from the gameplay. You'll mainly concentrate your efforts on sliding blocks to clear the board, though there are switches and patterns to match as well, which mixes things up nicely to keep players entertained.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Mental Hospital VI - Child of Evil (Horror story)

Mental Hospital VI - Child of Evil comes from AGaming+, a studio well-versed in the creation of spooky games. Continuing this trend, Mental Hospital VI is indeed a horrifying first-person stealth game, where you'll delve the depths of a Psychiatric Hospital to untangle the chaos and horror contained within to survive long enough to tell your story. There's also a free demo available for those that would like to try the game without going out of pocket.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Crystal Guardians

Crystal Guardians is a new Crescent Moon release, and it plays like a static beat 'em up where you'll stand in place to take on many different enemies. Much like a choose your own adventure, you'll decide your path, so there is some depth to the story as you work your way through each level. There are three random quests to complete, and there are even a few bonus levels where you can earn extra coins, which will be useful for purchasing armor, weapons, and items in the in-game shop.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Turkey, Please!

Turkey, Please may not offer much in the graphics department, but since we are nearing Thanksgiving, it only seems appropriate to list the game this week. The entire point of the title is to hunt down a turkey for dinner, and since it plays like a classic point and click adventure, this release should easily appeal to the older gamers out there that grew up with games like this.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Star Titan

Star Titan is a platform-based shooter in the same vein as Contra and Metal Slug, where the goal is to run and gun your way through each level while taking down every bad guy you happen across. The touchscreen controls work well, and even though the game only offers four levels, there's a ton of fun here for any fan of the genre.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Dig Dog - Treasure Hunter

Dig Dog - Treasure Hunter is the latest release from Noodlecake Studios, and it's styled after old-school platformers, so it contains pixel-based graphics and competent controls. There are only three buttons on the screen to interact with, so you won't be weighed down by the UI, and even though this is a simple game, it's still pretty fun. So if you enjoy platformers, this is the title to try out this week.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Looney Tunes™ World of Mayhem - Public Test

Looney Tunes World of Mayhem just arrived on the Play Store as a test release, so it may disappear soon. If you'd like to check out what's on offer with this collection-based battle game, now's your chance while the in-app purchases are still absent. Sadly the game appears to offer the same boring battle-based gameplay as many other releases on the Play Store, though if you're a huge Looney Tunes fan, I suppose there is still some fun to be had collecting all of your favorite characters.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Soul of Eden

Soul of Eden is an early-access release from Rayark International, the same people behind Cytus, Deemo, and Implosion - Never Lose Hope, so you know the dev is a competent one. The release of Soul of Eden marks the very first esports title from the company, which means this is indeed a PvP competitive game. Each match only lasts four minutes, and of course, there are card-based mechanics infused in the gameplay. There are over 100 unique cards to collect, and each deck has a flexibility limit of 30 cards. While I can't say this type of game is my cup of tea, it should be interesting to see how Rayark International tackles such a popular genre.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Tenn!s

Tenn!s is a delightful tennis game that's currently in early access. This means the game isn't finished, though what's there is definitely worth playing if you'd like to take an early look. All you have to do is swipe on the screen to hit the ball, which works well, though it makes for a simple game, more like a casual arcade release than an in-depth sports title.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Cannon Shot!

Cannon Shot is an enjoyable physics-based arcade game where shooting balls so that they land in a bucket is your goal. The only gripe I have is that the position of you cannon is often placed by default precisely where it needs to be to win each level, which makes this title a little too easy for experienced gamers.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Armory & Machine 2

Armory & Machine 2 is the followup to Armory & Machine, and it's currently in early access. Much like the original, you'll explore a text-based screen to grow your numbers, similar to an idle game. The thing is, the more you interact with the title, the more you can automate this process, so you're definitely rewarded for playing. Just keep in mind that this is a testing release, so it could disappear at any time before the official launch.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Rocky Rampage: Wreck 'em Up

Rocky Rampage: Wreck 'em Up is a distance shooting game where you'll tap on the screen to launch your character as far as you possibly can. I originally covered this game back in July when it was called Wonderpants : Rocky Rumble, but I guess the developer wasn't happy with that name. Of course, there are plenty of upgrades to purchase with the currency you earn while playing, which should give you a leg up in your quest to roll as far as possible. The graphics are cute, and the gameplay is easy to pick up, though there is a lack of depth in what is essentially a casual arcade game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs (not available yet)

Old School Musical - Pocket Edition

Old School Musical - Pocket Edition is an early access release and an extremely odd game. Its rhythm-based gameplay is definitely on point, and there's a total of 55 songs to play through, which should keep players busy for a good while. The thing is, the entire game is themed around a quirky atmosphere where you'll adventure through a chicken republic (so random, I know), so make sure you're prepared for something that's a little stranger than the rest of the games in today's list.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $3.49 a piece

Renegade Racing

Renegade Racing has existed as a popular web-based game for years, and as of this week, the title has officially arrived on the Play Store. It is indeed a racing game, but it offers whacky courses where you'll flip through the air as you duck and dodge the many obstacles that obstruct your path. There's a career mode for those that prefer to play solo, and as you upgrade your car, you'll have a better chance at success in the multiplayer mode.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $39.99

RO: Click H5

RO: Click H5 is a Ragnarok Online spinoff title, and it's basically an idle game. So far, user reviews have not been kind, pointing to frequent crashes and server problems. It would seem clicker games are all the rage, probably because they are easily developed. Once you get going, the game will basically play itself, and then all you have to do is manage your upgrades in the menu.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $94.99

Smite Blitz

Smite Blitz has been in the works for a while, and just this week, the game was finally released in the US. This means the title is ultimately ready for prime time, though user reviews aren't glowing. Unlike the original MOBA, Smite Blitz is a tactical RPG, but really it's an auto-brawler where you'll build a team to then set it loose against your enemies to see whose heroes are tougher. It's a basic free-to-play mobile game, and that's about it.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Charlie's Angels: The Game

Clearly, Hollywood has run out of ideas, so of course, the Charlie's Angels franchise has been rebooted with the release of Charlie's Angels in theatres this week. This new flick looks somewhat generic, which I suppose is par for the course in 2019, so of course, a tie-in mobile game was created to help advertise the film, and it's called Charlie's Angels: The Game. Much like similar tie-in releases, this is a free-to-play title, so there are in-app purchases included in what is essentially an advertisement for a movie that that is currently floundering at the box office.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Magic Brick Wars

Halfbrick Studios Magic Brick Wars (formally known as Raskulls: Online) is a free-to-play release, and it's the first in three years for Halfbrick Studios. While I had already covered the game in a roundup last year when it was still in early access, it would appear the developers feel the title is finally ready for prime time. This means you can jump in today to play the latest F2P online multiplayer real-time puzzle game, just keep in mind that it's packed to the brim with in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $119.99

Demon Blade - Japanese Action RPG

Demon Blade is a Japanese-themed RPG where you'll get to explore a Japanese region recently hit by the Yokais (ghosts), and it will be your job to become the most powerful Samurai in the area in order to defeat the Yokai. The combat is action-based, and of course, you can join clans to combine your efforts with friends, family, or perfect strangers. A story is included, and it contains many twists and turns, so at least there's a reason to come back to this game after you grow bored of the repetitive combat.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $119.99

