Most recent game platforms have shipped with a decent amount of games available on day one. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One both had 23 titles at release, but if you were hoping for as much variety from Stadia, you'll have to wait a few months.
In a blog post today, Google revealed the list of games that will be available on Stadia's release date of November 19th. Only 12 titles have made the cut, though some of them (like Red Dead Redemption II) are long enough games that most players probably won't mind.
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Destiny 2: The Collection
- GYLT
- Just Dance 2020
- Kine
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Thumper
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Samurai Shodown
The good news is that Stadia subscribers won't have to wait long for the catalog to expand. There are only two months left in 2019, but Borderlands 3, Farming Simulator 19, Final Fantasy XV, Football Manager 2020, GRID, Metro Exodus, RAGE 2, and others will arrive on Stadia before the year's end.
On the eve of Stadia's launch, Google has nearly doubled the amount of games that will be available on day one. Here are the new entries:
- Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2
- Farming Simulator 2019
- Final Fantasy XV
- Football Manager 2020
- Grid 2019
- Metro Exodus
- NBA 2K20
- Rage 2
- Trials Risin
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
Also, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint will now arrive on Stadia before the end of the year, instead of next year as previously planned. Doom: Eternal, Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters, and Cyberpunk 2077 have all been confirmed for a 2020 release on Stadia.
