Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous three weeks or so. Today I have the release of Disney's new video streaming service in the US, a Spotify app for children, and the launch of Google's Stadia app. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android apps released in the last three weeks.

Featured App

Chat4All Translate App

The Chat4All Translate App is the perfect solution for gamers that don't have an external tool to communicate when logged out from their favorite games. This is especially important when trying to communicate with players that don't speak your native language since Chat4All can translate text on the fly. So if you often play games like Guns of Glory, Kings of Avalon, or Fortnite and increasingly find it challenging to communicate in these multi-language spaces, the Chat4All Translate App is indeed the answer to your problem. You can expect an auto-translate option, for those that don't want to have to translate text manually, and there's even a method to share videos and pictures built directly into the app, for those times text won't cut it, and a meme is necessary to get your point across.

Apps

Disney+

Android Police coverage: Disney+ is going live in the US ahead of schedule

At this point, I'm sure just about everyone has heard about the Disney+ streaming service, and this week, the app was officially released in the US. So far, the catalog appears to be limited, though any missing content should come to the service as known licensing deals reach their end. Luckily Disney has announced a plethora of new shows for many of its properties, such as Star War and Marvel, and for $6.99 a month, I can see why so many people would be interested in the service. While the incomplete catalog is an issue, I'm sure things will even out as the months move on.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $6.99 - $69.99

Spotify Kids

Android Police coverage: Spotify launches standalone Kids app exclusive to Premium Family subscribers

Spotify Kids was recently released in Ireland for testing, so most people won't be able to use this release just yet, but once it's officially available, you can expect kid-friendly audio content that's hand-picked to ensure that everything is appropriate for children. This way, you won't have to worry about your kids discovering music that contains adult themes, so you will be free to hand over your Android device to let your children stream suitable music without having to watch over their shoulders continually.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Android Auto for phone screens

Android Police coverage: (Update: Now available, APK) Google says it'll soon release a new 'Android Auto for Phone Screens' app

So far, Android Auto for phone screens only supports a handful of Android 10 devices, but really the app simply acts as a shortcut for the system's built-in Auto features since this release is mainly a stopgap solution for new elements yet to be released. Essentially, this app lets you use Android Auto on your phone's screen, which should be useful for those that don't own a car that's Android Auto compatible.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Chiaki - Open Source PS4 Remote Play

Chiaki is an open-source PS4 remote play client for Android, and you can play in real-time as long as there is a network connection through your Android device. So far, user reviews are positive, and it would appear that this is a port, so the app already has a consistent track record. You can play over a mobile internet connection as well as wifi, though with how these things go if you plan on playing anything that requires precision, you'll probably want to stick to wifi.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

7-Eleven Cashierless

7-Eleven Cashierless is an early access release that will allow you to walk into a 7-Eleven store, pick up your items, and walk right out without having to pay through a cashier. Through this app, you'll set up your preferred payment method, and as long as the app is installed and setup, you can skip the checkout aisle in any participating 7-Eleven.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Bump

Bump is an anonymous chat app that's currently not available in the States, though apparently, the devs are testing this release somewhere. Through the use of this app, you can start one-on-one conversations with perfect strangers, typically revolving around your set interests. So think of this release as an interactive Q&A site that fits in the palm of your hand, geared around ease of use when starting new conversations.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

I learn

I learn is a French-language app designed to teach users the language through separate mini-game episodes. By gamifying the learning process, it's more likely that people will be enthused about the process of learning a new language, and since this app was designed for adult beginners, it's one of the better apps to start with. There's a total of 20 games available that cover subjects like counting, sports, sports, fruit/vegetables, and medical details.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Privacy Browser - Private, Incognito, fast browser

Privacy Browser offers private incognito browsing, much like what you would find in any fully-fledged web browser. Of course, this is a standalone release, so you can use this browser instead of potentially making a mistake with your regular browser that could easily leave your browsing history viewable to anyone that uses your device. Personally, I typically use Firefox Focus to keep my private browsing separate from my daily use, though Privacy Browser appears to be a solid competitor if you're looking for something new and slightly different, though ads are included.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

FV File Explorer

FV File Explorer is a new file explorer for Android that was built to concentrate on file management, and nothing else. This means the app doesn't require floating or accessibility permissions just to use it, unlike ES File Explorer. So if you're looking for a no-frills file explorer that doesn't break the bank or ask for too many permissions, then FV File Explorer is definitely worth checking out.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Muviz Edge - Music Visualizer, Edge Music Lighting

Muviz Edge is a music visualization app that can display its visualization on the edge of your screen, and you can even customize your color choices. This release supports the majority of music apps on the Play Store, and of course, there's a boatload of settings to pore through to customize precisely how this visualizer looks on the edges of your screen.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.49

Playpost: Listen to articles

Playpost: Listen to articles is an app that can do just that. So if you've ever felt like online articles should be read to you, instead of reading them yourself, this is indeed the app for you. All you have to do is bookmark a few of your favorite sites and articles, and then when browsing them in this app, you'll have the option to listen to these articles, and you even have a choice of over 240+ voices to customize precisely how the app will sound when doing so.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.49 - $12.99

Guitar Tuner Pro- Tune your Guitar, Bass, Ukulele

Guitar Tuner Pro offers a plethora of guitar tuning tools, though it is not a premium release despite the "pro" moniker, so expect to find more than a few in-app purchases in this release if you decide to download it. No accessories are needed to tune your guitar with this app, and you can use it anywhere you like, so it's handy for those times you can't carry your dedicated tuner to a performance.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $7.99 - $49.99

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Stadia

Android Police coverage: Google Stadia app lands in the Play Store

The Stadia app arrived on the Play Store this week in preparation for the launch next week. This means even if you purchased a founders kit, you can't yet use the app just yet. You can install it, but you can't get past the activation screen without an activation code, and these codes won't be available until November 19th.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Hyundai Digital Key (for 2020 Sonata)

Android Police coverage: Hyundai's first digital car key app is live on the Play Store for the 2020 Sonata

Hyundai Digital Key is just that, a digital key app for the 2020 Hyundai Sonata. This app will allow you to quickly access and control your vehicle through your smartphone. You can even share digital keys with friends and family, making it easy for anyone to access your car without picking up the physical key. There's also the added benefit of being able to lock your car remotely or start it up in the cold winter months. We are indeed living in the future people, and it's glorious.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Mirror Workout Companion

Mirror is an interactive fitness device, and the Mirror Workout Companion is a tie-in release for this product. Much like Peloton, this equipment is extremely expensive, though really it's just a sideways that TV you hang on a wall that can't be used for anything else. I suppose for rich people, the price of such a product is the draw, which seems odd to me that exercise equipment (if you can even call a screen that) is now a "premium" product. I suppose the Apple method of overpricing hardware can indeed work in many different areas, though I have to question who in the world is actually buying this stuff.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

tori™ Dashboard

Bandai Namco's tori Dashboard is a tie-in release for a physical product, and just this week, the company released a handful of tie-in games along with this dashboard app for parents. So unlike the tie-in games, this is more an app for adults that are interested in understanding, monitoring, and enhancing their children's self-development skills.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

DJI Fly

DJI Fly is a tie-in release for the Mavic Mini drone, though further compatibility with DJI products is expected for the future. This is an app designed to help drone pilots learn the skills of the trade thanks to a mass of easy-to-follow flight tutorials. So if you'd like to get started flying drones and have no idea where to begin and are currently looking at the Mavic Mini as your first purchase, you'll definitely want to install this app to commence your journey.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

