Chromebooks are great machines for casual users, providing a simple and easy-to-use interface, support for Android apps, low maintenance, and often perfect as either a secondary device or a starter laptop for a child. Low-cost Chromebooks usually come with slow Intel Celeron or Pentium-level CPUs with a heavy plastic build. But cheap doesn't always mean low-quality, though. Walmart's got for sale the 15.6" Acer Chromebook 715 with a respectable Core i3 CPU and an all-aluminum build for just $300, a full $100 off its usual price.

This particular Acer Chromebook 715 model — CB715-1WT-39HZ — comes with several attractive features not often found in Chromebooks in this price range: an all-aluminum chassis with MIL-STD 810G certification against drops, a 1080P IPS display, and a full-size backlit keyboard with a number pad. The rest of the specs are also quite decent with an Intel Core i3 dual-core CPU, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB of eMMC storage, and an adequate number of ports: 1x USB-A, 2x USB-C, and 1x memory card reader. The machine weights 3.97 lbs and has a battery life rating up to 10 hours.

When this Chromebook model first made its debut, it cost $550 before settling down to $400. With another $100 off the price tag and Chrome OS support until June 2025, the Acer Chromebook 715 is quite a compelling proposition for those looking for a cheap but good laptop.