Student pricing is a perk offered by many services who want to hook up young users and give them a way to pay within their financial reach. YouTube already offers it for its Music Premium and Premium plans in many countries, and now it's expanding that to 14 more.

The new markets getting student pricing for YouTube's premium plans are:

Bahrain

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Kuwait

Lebanon

Malaysia

Oman

Philippines

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Taiwan

Thailand

United Arab Emirates

With this addition, students can get discounted rates at 65 out of the 78 total markets where YouTube Music and Premium are available. The remaining 13 will hopefully join them soon.

If you live in one of the recently added markets and are a student at a higher education institution that's approved by SheerID, you should head over to YouTube Premium Student or YouTube Music Premium Student to check pricing and sign up. On average, you can expect to pay about half of what regular users do. Keep in mind though that those who already have a full-cost subscription will have to cancel it to switch to student pricing.