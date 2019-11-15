T-Mobile's boisterous and pugnacious CEO John Legere is in the news again, and this time, it's not for calling Verizon and AT&T "dumb and dumber" or cursing up a storm at some event. According to the Wall Street Journal, John Legere has been singled out as a possible pick for the top CEO position at WeWork.

WeWork, the shared-workspace company, has not been doing so well, and when you look at its business model, it makes sense why. As of June, WeWork has accumulated $47 billion in lease obligations with only $3.4 billion coming in from its clients. Compounding the matter is the length of time it takes before a space becomes ready, decreasing occupancy rate due to economic uncertainty, and a business model that can be easily replicated by competitors.

Besides this bleak financial outlook, WeWork is also undergoing personnel issues — co-founder leaving the company, an unusual situation of two co-CEOs in place, and the lack of a clear successor.

So how does John Legere fit in all of this? WeWork is hoping that Mr. Legere's experience in "fixing" companies, and his current stellar performance leading T-Mobile, will result in a turnaround for the company. Since he took the helms at T-Mobile, he raised the company's share price by 240% and overtook Sprint to claim the number three spot among the national wireless carriers.

The speculation of Mr. Legere's departure for WeWork has resulted in share prices dropping for both T-Mobile (2%) and Sprint (2.8%). This rumor also raises new questions about the viability of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger that is still underway.

According to the Wall Street Journal, WeWork is looking for a new leader to start as early as January, and talks are supposedly underway with Mr. Legere. Should John Legere depart T-Mobile for WeWork, the move will surely disappoint the legions of T-Mobile fans out there.