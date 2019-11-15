Despite being a big player in the smartphone industry who pumps out almost as many phones as Samsung, Huawei has proven itself to be quite nimble when it comes to major Android software updates. After starting its Android 10 beta program faster than most other companies in September, it's beginning to roll out the stable version of EMUI 10 for its P30 and Mate 20 series of phones to users on the old continent.
Huawei first distributed the upgrade to users in China, and is now releasing the final stable EMUI 10 version to European owners of the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro, which is right on schedule. EMUI 10 beta testers will download an update about 1GB in size. Regular users who stayed on EMUI 9.1 will be greeted with a much larger 4.47GB file.
With EMUI version 10.0.0.168 on Android 10, P30 owners have much to be happy about: a system-wide dark mode, multi-screen support that's similar to the Note10's Link to Windows feature, a new UI layout and color system, and all the other enhancements that come with Android 10.
The Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, and Mate 20 X users, who weren't supposed to get Android 10 until December, also get to join in on the fun with an update to EMUI 10. For the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro, the final version of EMUI 10 is 10.0.0.154. Mate 20 X users will get version 10.0.0.180.
Most users have reported updating to Android 10 via Huawei's HiCare app. If that doesn't work for some reason, you can check for the update via Settings > System > Software update > Check for updates. As is usual for major Android updates, this one is being rolled out in stages.
Comments