Despite continuing losses in its mobile business sector, Sony still churns out phone after phone, much to the delight of its ardent fan base. It also maintains its existing lineup with new software updates and, just like many other manufacturers before it, the company has just shared when which of its devices will receive Android 10.
The latest flagships, the Xperia 1 and the smaller Xperia 5, are the first in line to receive the new OS version, with Sony planning to roll out the update this December. Upgrades to the Xperia 10 and 10 Plus, the XZ3, and the XZ2 series can be expected "early 2020 onwards."
- Xperia 1
- Xperia 5
- Xperia 10
- Xperia 10 Plus
- Xperia XZ2
- Xperia XZ2 Compact
- Xperia XZ2 Premium
- Xperia XZ3
Note that Sony makes it clear that updates may also vary by details like market and network operator, so there could be some exceptions and variants to this list that don't make the cut.
It's nice to see more devices expected to pick up Android 10, but it's unfortunate to see some older devices hit the dust. The XZ1 series seems to be left out in the cold after seeing just one major update to Android 9 Pie. While it's still nice that Sony isn't the slowest manufacturer to update its phones, it could do better.
