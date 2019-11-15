Samsung’s early 2019 flagship lineup has begun receiving its fourth beta update with fixes to several issues that previous releases introduced. This is supposed to be a simultaneous rollout in all markets where One UI 2.0 beta is currently live for the Galaxy S10 variants. For now, we’ve got confirmation from both the US and the UK, while SamMobile could verify the update’s rollout in Germany.
This update tries to address finer software glitches, considering major snags have already been dealt with in previous betas. Bugs behind screen flicker and the disappearance of always-on display when charging have been squashed, plus, we’ve learned that edge screen now plays nice with Android 10 gestures. Folks in the UK, and other markets where Samsung skipped the first beta, will get this beta version (ZSK9) as their third update, while it’s the fourth release for the rest.
Left: Third beta for the UK. Right: Fourth beta for the US. Different name, same update
All Galaxy S10/S10+/S10e users registered in the One UI 2.0 beta program can download the latest version from the Software update section of their phone’s Settings menu. This could possibly be one of the last beta releases as Samsung is supposedly close to releasing stable One UI 2.0. What backs this theory is the fact that the South Korean company has closed beta registrations in its home market for the Galaxy S10 series, as noted by SamMobile.
- Thanks:
- Zackary and Moshe
Comments