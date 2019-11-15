



If these new leaks are to be believed, Huawei’s tablet line will soon expand to include a premium device with new MatePad branding. The company already has a broad lineup of tablets under the MediaPad series, and the upcoming MatePad Pro will supposedly be positioned as the top-tier option. Its press shots recently came to light in two separate leaks by Evan Blass and 91mobiles, showing a rather contemporary design with thin bezels and a hole-punch camera.

Blass tweeted a high-res render of the Huawei tablet attached to its keyboard accessory and a stylus on the side. The tablet’s front looks reminiscent of the recently announced Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, and even the 2018 iPad Pro, although with one major addition — the hole-punch camera. This Huawei slate could be one of the first tablets to use this camera implementation, even though the bezels seem thick enough to accommodate the front-facing camera unit. Huawei’s M-Pen stylus also appears to have undergone a design change, again taking inspiration from the Apple Pencil.

More images of the tablet were leaked a couple of weeks ago, but they still weren’t accompanied by detailed specs. These somewhat blurry photos show the MatePad Pro’s back that houses a pair of cameras and an LED flash in a capsule-shaped housing. Other takeaways from these photos are the presence of a USB Type-C port and the fact that the stylus will now stick to the tablet’s top (side?).

The MatePad Pro is supposed to be a high-end tablet with an unannounced Kirin 990 chipset and up to 8GB of RAM. We're still not sure if Huawei will release it with Android and Google apps pre-installed or opt for it's own alternative.