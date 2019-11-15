Chromebooks are the best bang-for-your-buck value when they're cheap. A $99 Windows laptop will only make you sad, but a $99 Chromebook can be a usable computer. Case in point: you can get a refurbished Acer 2-in-1 model for just $98.99 right now from Amazon-owned Woot.

The hardware inside isn't amazing, but hey, did you expect high-end parts in a $100 laptop? You get a 4-core/4-thread Intel Celeron N3150 (with a base clock of 1.6GHz and a boost clock of 2.08GHz), 4GB of RAM, a 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 IPS screen, and 16GB of eMMC internal storage. That's enough for basic web browsing. According to Google, this model will receive Chrome OS updates until June 2022, and Android apps are supported.

The only major catch is that it seems to charge using a barrel connector, instead of USB Type-C. In fact, there are no Type-C ports at all, only USB Type-A (one 2.0, one 3.0). There is a full-size HDMI connector though, which you don't see on many Chromebooks these days.

You can buy the Chromebook with a 90-day warranty from the link below. Amazon Prime members get free shipping, and the sale ends today.