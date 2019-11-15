AUKEY, the company known for its innovative charging solutions, recently released its most versatile series of products yet. Omni-Power was designed to consolidate all of the latest accelerated charging standards into a single USB Power Delivery solution, bestowing virtually any modern device with fast charging capabilities. Now your devices can wield that same power. Here's how you can enter to win one of five AUKEY Omni-Power bundles.

Each grand prize bundle includes six of AUKEY's flagship Omni-Power products:

Minima 27W PD Wall Charger

Focus Duo 63W Dual-Port PD Wall Charger

Unity Wireless 100W 4-in-1 USB-C Hub with Wireless Charging

Sprint Wireless 8000mAh Wireless Charging Power Bank

Impulse Braided USB-C to C Cable (2m/6.6ft)

Impulse Braided USB-C to Lightning Cable (1.2m / 3.9ft)

If you'd rather not wait and hope luck lands in your favor, you can purchase any of AUKEY's Omni-Power products for 50% off when you use the promo code ANDROIDPOLICE at checkout from now through the end of the month.

The contest will run from November 15th, 2019 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on November 19th, 2019. Five winners will be selected to receive a 6-piece AUKEY Omni-Power charging products bundle. The contest is only open to residents of the United States (excluding territories).

AUKEY Omni-Power Bundle Giveaway

