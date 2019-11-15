It's the weekend, y'all! That, of course, means that it's time for one final round of app sales before the party starts — or, in my case, wrapping up my NaNoWriMo project and watching episode two of The Mandalorian. Kidding aside, there are a couple of things below in bold. Have at it!

Free

Apps

  1. Volume Scheduler Pro - Schedule Volume Profiles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. App Shortcuts - Easy App Swipe (TUFFS Pro) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Kitchen Timer Pro - Kitchen Reminder Timer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Recent App Switcher (DIESEL Pro) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Smart navigation bar - navbar slideshow $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. VA-Beast Essentials-2 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days

Games

  1. Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 hours
  2. Fall of Reich - WW2 Allied Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 hours
  3. LASERBREAK 2 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Spades (Full) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Mineral.io $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Auto Wallpaper Changer (CLARO Pro) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Precise : Icon Pack $5.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Intruder Catcher: Lock Screen and App protection $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. SSH Server $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Endless ATC $2.99 -> $1.79; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Air Control $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. Air Control HD $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Air Control 2 - Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Desert of Vice $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Gleam of Fire Plus+ $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Nimian Legends : Vandgels $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. RPG Alvastia Chronicles $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. RPG Asdivine Hearts $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. RPG Blood of Calamity $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. RPG Revenant Saga $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. SpellForce: Heroes & Magic $7.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Yōdanji: The Roguelike $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Minecraft: Skin Studio $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. SpellKeeper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Gruvy Iconpack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Pearl KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Flamingo Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days