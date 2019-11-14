After announcing its intention to rebrand WhatsApp and Instagram to clarify that they're part of its properties, Facebook is now rolling out this change to WhatsApp. The app is also showing more signs of dark mode, which has been in the works for a while.



The new "from FACEBOOK" label is live on both the WhatsApp splash screen and at the bottom of settings. It looks exactly like we expected based on Facebook's announcement.

As for the dark mode, several elements from the app now follow the system-level setting on Android 10 and 9. The splash screen, homescreen widget, and chat wallpaper all switch to their dark versions, without any hacks or tricks. The first two have been showing up for a while now, but the dark wallpaper only recently popped up. The rest of the app's screens (chat list, Status, call log, settings) are still white, though we know their darker version is in the works.

Left: Facebook branding in Settings. Middle: Facebook branding and dark splash screen. Right: Dark wallpaper.

All of these changes are available in the latest WhatsApp beta, v2.19.331 (APK Mirror), but they're probably also there in the most recent stable version 2.19.330 (APK Mirror).