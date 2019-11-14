Black Friday is only two weeks away, and the internet is bursting at the seams with potential savings. Joining the fray of deals that have graced the front page of Android Police — like the ones from Best Buy, Target, Amazon, and more — the retail behemoth Walmart has unveiled its list of Black Friday discounts.
The following deals are valid right now through November 17, 2019:
- Early deals
- Acer Chromebook 715 – $299 ($100 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7" – $78 ($50 off)
- iPad Pro 2017 10.5" – $599 ($400 off)
- RCA 60" Roku TV – $319 ($180 off)
- JVC 55" Roku TV – $269 ($130 off)
- JVC 50" Roku TV – $229 ($120 off)
- Xiaomi Mi Box S – $40 ($20 off)
These online sale prices start on Wednesday, November 27 at 10 p.m. Eastern time unless otherwise noted:
- Phones
- $450 Walmart gift card with Galaxy S10, S10+, or Note10+ with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon.
- $300 Walmart gift card with Galaxy S10e or Note9 with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon.
- Tablets
- Onn 7" tablet – $28 ($22 off)
- Onn 10.1" tablet with keyboard – $59 ($40 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" – $149 ($70 off)
- Chromebooks
- HP Chromebook 15 – $299 ($170 off)
- Samsung Chromebook 3 – $99 ($60 off)
- Headphones
- Apple AirPods – $129 ($15 off)
- Powerbeats 3 earbuds – $89 ($30 off)
- Beats Solo3 headphones – $129 ($70 off)
- JLab JBuds Air Executive earbuds – $34 ($35 off)
- JLab Studio headphones – $15 ($15 off)
- Onn true wireless earbuds – $15 ($10 off)
- Speakers
- Anker Rave Bluetooth speaker – $100 ($49 off)
- JBL Flip 3 Stealth Bluetooth speaker – $50 ($50 off)
- JBL Go 2 Bluetooth speaker – $20 ($15 off)
- Security
- Arlo 3-camera system – $179 ($70 off)
- TVs
- Samsung 55" NU6900 Series TV – $328 ($50 off)
- Samsung 50" NU6900 Series TV – $278 ($50 off)
- Vizio 65" V Series TV – $398 ($130 off)
- Onn 58" Roku TV – $198 ($101 off)
- Smart speakers and displays
- Lenovo Smart Clock – $39 ($40 off)
- Google Home Mini (first gen) – $19 ($6 off)
- Streaming devices
- Google Home Mini + Chromecast bundle – $35 ($29 off)
- Roku Ultra with JBL earbuds – $48 ($51 off)
- Roku SE – $18
- Wearables
- Fitbit Inspire HR – $69 ($30 off)
- Fitbit Versa Lite – $99 ($60 off)
- Misc. gadgets
- GoPro Hero7 White – $169 ($30 off) (Available now)
As Black Friday closes in fast, there are bound to be more deals to add to your wishlist. Bookmark this page for the latest Walmart discounts as they become available.
- Source:
- Walmart
