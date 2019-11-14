Motorola finally announced the long-rumored Moto Razr yesterday, and it's going to be launched exclusively on Verizon in January 2020. While the company positions the device as revolutionary and cutting-edge, there's one thing in it that certainly isn't that: Its antennas can't receive Verizon's mmWave 5G transmissions.

Judging from the FCC's documents, the innovative new phone's certified cell frequencies top out at 2.5GHz, which means it doesn't support Verizon's mmWave network. To be fair, it probably would've been challenging to fit a large 5G antenna array and modem into this novel smartphone form factor, especially considering that this would've required a different processor that supports Qualcomm's 5G modem in the first place.

Battery life could've also been a problem — 5G antennas are pretty thirsty for power at the current stage of development, and the two small batteries with a total of 2510mAh would probably suffer greatly. You won't be grateful for the speed gains when your device runs out of power after an hour of usage.

It's still dissonant to launch a phone with supposedly cutting-edge technology that doesn't support the standard your exclusive launch partner has been advertising all of 2019. Maybe a flexible 5G Moto Mod could be the solution later on?