Stadia, Google's hotly-anticipated game streaming service, is only six days away from going live. After formally announcing it back in March, the company has been periodically keeping us up-to-date on its features, requirements, and list of launch-day games, trying to cover all the bases. As revealed inside today's Reddit AMA, however, there is a long list of features that will be missing when Stadia launches on the 19th.

Two members from Google's Stadia team, Andrey Doronichev (Director of Product for Stadia) and Beri Lee (director of Publisher Experience on Stadia), hosted the AMA on Reddit today to an enthusiastic crowd of people. Based on many of their responses, the Stadia launch appears to have been really rushed.

Here is a quick list of everything that will be missing initially:

Family Sharing: Despite being labeled as a "high priority feature" by Doronichev, it won't be available until sometime early next year. This means you'll have to purchase the same game again for your child's account until the feature goes live.

The biggest revelation from today's AMA seems to be that Google is handling the Stadia rollout much in the same way it treats its other products. Per Andrey: