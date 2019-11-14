Despite the many innovations Google has built over the years, like Search, Maps, and Assistant, the company has become infamous for banishing its lesser-used services to the Google Cemetery. This ongoing practice has left both users and developers wondering which of Google's apps will be on the chopping block next. For at least one launch title Stadia developer, she believes Mountain View's new cloud gaming service may reach the Google guillotine sooner than later.

During PAX West, Games Industry was able to catch up with Gwen Frey — the developer of the 3D narrative puzzle game, Kine — to get her thoughts on Stadia. She noted that although the new gaming service has the potential to revolutionize conferences with Google's cloud savvy, as well as transcend streaming capabilities beyond games, Google's ruthless kill count is a major red flag for her and her developer colleagues.

The biggest complaint most developers have with Stadia is the fear that Google is just going to cancel it. Nobody ever says, 'Oh, it's not going to work.' or 'Streaming isn't the future.' Everyone accepts that streaming is pretty much inevitable. The biggest concern with Stadia is that it might not exist. And if you think about it like that, that's kind of silly. Working in tech, you have to be willing to make bold moves and try things that could fail. And yeah, Google's canceled a lot of projects.

Frey goes on to admit that although Google has canned its fair share of apps and services, there are plenty of vital Google-backed resources she uses every day, like her Pixel phone, Google Maps, and Google Calendar. She concludes the interview by conceding, "This is tech. The default state is failure. But [Stadia] is cool, and it could really change things."

Stadia is launching alongside 12 game titles on Tuesday, November 19th, though it will be missing more than a few promised features when it lands, so curb your expectations accordingly. You can grab the official Stadia app now on the Play Store and at APK Mirror.