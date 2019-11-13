Today, Verizon introduced its rumored Android TV-powered set-top box. The Verizon Stream TV is available to order directly from the company's site. Other than the signature red checkmark on top, the product is unbranded, and we haven't confirmed the manufacturer yet (though one source tells us it's very similar to Xiaomi's Mi Box).

The Stream TV runs an unspecified version of Google's Android TV platform, which means users will have access to its extensive catalog of video apps and games*. We have yet to see it up and running, but Verizon has almost certainly made some customizations using Android TV's operator tier functionality. According to CNET, the Stream TV will be available for free as part of the company's 5G home internet rollout—along with a complimentary month of YouTube TV.

As for the box itself, the Stream TV is an unassuming black square with a simple power indicator on the front and two ports (one 4K HDMI, one Ethernet) in the back. Google Assistant functionality is built-in, with a dedicated button included on the remote. Unfortunately, we don't know much more about the hardware at this point.

Verizon's Stream TV is available for purchase, starting today, with an MSRP of $70, but you may want to hold off until we know more about this particular device.