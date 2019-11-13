Article Contents
Black Friday is barreling toward us like a freight train. Thankfully, retailers are kind enough to warn us about many of the deals they intend to run ahead of time, which helps us help you make the best possible holiday shopping decisions. Here, we've rounded up all the best deals we've spotted in advance. For more, be sure to check out our full coverage for each retailer, which we've linked to in this post.
Brands
Tons of Google gear will be discounted this month, including the Pixel 4 (sorry, early adopters). There'll also be nice savings on other recent products, like the Nest Hub Max and Nest Wifi. We haven't spotted any deals on the Pixelbook Go yet, but they seem likely.
- Pixel 4
- Pixel 4 XL
- Pixel 3
- $550 gift card with activation on AT&T or Verizon – Target November 29 to December 12
- Pixel 3 XL
- $550 gift card with activation on AT&T or Verizon – Target November 29 to December 12
- Google Home
- $49 ($50 0ff) – Target
- Google Home Mini (1st gen)
- $20 ($30 off) – Best Buy
- Nest Mini
- $29 ($20 off) – Target
- Nest Hub Max
- $199 ($30 off) – Target
- Nest Wifi
- $289 ($60 off) – Best Buy
- Nest thermostats
- Up to $70 off – Best Buy
- Pixel Slate
- $449 ($350 off) – Best Buy
Samsung
Samsung's latest phones are all seeing great carrier deals this year, with savings close to $500 apiece at Costco. They'll also be available unlocked for $200 off at Best Buy. You can scoop up some budget tablets for cheap, too, and a bunch of wearables will be discounted as well.
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy Note10+
- Galaxy Tab A 8"
- $110 ($30 off) – Costco
- Galaxy Tab A 10.1"
- $200 ($100 off) – Costco
- Galaxy Fit
- $80 ($20 off) – Best Buy Available now
- Galaxy Watch Active 40mm
- $150 ($50 off) – Best Buy
- Galaxy Watch 42mm
- $250 ($80 off) – Target
- Galaxy Watch 46mm
- $270 ($80 off) – Best Buy
- Galaxy Watch Active2
Philips Hue
The holidays are always a good time to stock up on smart lights, and Hue sets are seeing some decent discounts. Notably, the three-bulb color-changing starter kit is set to be $60 off at Best Buy.
- White & Color Ambiance 3-bulb starter kit
- $130 ($60 off) – Best Buy
- White & Color Ambiance 4-bulb starter kit + $55 gift card
- $200 – Target
- 80" light strip + $35 gift card
- $90 – Target
Arlo
Arlo is a big name in home surveillance, and its products are generally crazy pricey. This Black Friday, though, you'll be able to nab an Arlo Pro 2 bundle at up to $250 off.
- Arlo Pro 2 6-camera bundle
- $700 ($250 off) – Best Buy
- Arlo Pro 2 4-camera bundle
- $400 ($250 off) – Best Buy
- Arlo Pro 2 3-camera bundle
- $330 ($100 off) – Costco
- Arlo Pro 2 2-camera bundle
- $280 ($120 off) – Best Buy
- Arlo Pro 2 1-camera bundle
- $150 ($100 off) – Best Buy
- Arlo Pro 2 add-on camera
- $140 ($40 off) – Best Buy
Retailers
Amazon
Amazon's fattest sale might be in July, but of course, the online mega-retailer still has plenty of Black Friday deals. There'll be deep discounts on the company's hardware, including Echo devices, Fire tablets, and Ring security gear. Deals start as early as Friday, November 22. Some particularly tantalizing announced deals include:
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle — $189 ($150 off) November 22
- Kindle Paperwhite — $85 ($45 off) November 22
- Fire TV Stick with 4K with Alexa Voice Remote — $25 ($25 off) November 24
- Echo Show — $150 ($80 off) Thanksgiving day
Check out more of Amazon's scheduled Black Friday deals here.
Best Buy
Best Buy's Black Friday ad this year is absolutely enormous. In addition to a staggering amount of TV deals, there'll be great bargains on phones, security cameras, and smart home stuff. In fact, a lot of the deals are active right now. Here's a taste.
Available now:
- HP Chromebook x360 (white) — $349 ($250 off)
- Lenovo Chromebook C330 — $179 ($100 off)
- Jaybird Tarah Bluetooth earbuds — $50 ($50 off)
- Sony Bravia 65" A8G Series TV — $2,000 ($800 off)
Available starting Thanksgiving day:
- Google Pixel 4, 4 XL — Starting at $599 ($200 off)
- Google Pixel 4, 4 XL (with carrier activation) — Starting at $399 ($400 off)
- Samsung Note 10+ — Starting at $900 ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 — Starting at $700 ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ — Starting at $800 ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S10e — Starting at $550 ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S10e (with activation on Verizon or Sprint) — Starting at $450 ($300 off)
- Pixel Slate without keyboard — $449 ($350 off)
- Nest Wifi 3-pack — $289 ($60 off)
If you'd like to see more of what Best Buy is offering, we've gone through the whole giant ad and stripped out all the washing machines and stuff. You can see our full list here.
Target
Target's Black Friday deals start on Thanksgiving for most folks, but Red Card holders get access to some (we don't know which!) starting 12:01 a.m. Pacific time on Wednesday, November 27. Members of Target's Circle rewards program also get early access later that day, starting at 4 p.m. Target's got some solid discounts this year, including a banger of a deal on the Pixel 4.
- Pixel 4 — $300 gift card with activation on AT&T or Verizon November 29 to December 12
- Pixel 4 XL — $300 gift card with activation on AT&T or Verizon November 29 to December 12
- Pixel 3 — $550 gift card activation on AT&T or Verizon November 29 to December 12
- Pixel 3 XL — $550 gift card activation on AT&T or Verizon November 29 to December 12
- Google Nest Mini — $29 ($20 off)
- Google Nest Hub Max — $199 ($30 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite (2018) — $85 ($45 off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K — $25 ($25 off)
- Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance 4-bulb kit + $55 gift card — $200
For a whole bunch more Target deals, check out our summary of the retailer's Black Friday ad here.
Costco
By comparison, bulk retailer Costco's tech deals aren't as robust as those from other stores, but there are still Black Friday sale prices worth talking about. Among them:
- $420 off Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, and Note10+ over two years with qualifying activation on Verizon
- $420 Costco gift card with the purchase and activation of the same phones on AT&T or Sprint
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Series I – $270 ($30 off)
- Sonos Play:1 two-pack – $230 ($40 off)
- Nest Hello Video Doorbell – $170 ($60 off)
- Vizio 75" PX Series TV – $1,699.99 ($800 off)
Get a load of more Costco discounts over here.
Rumors
A leaked Black Friday ad showed Google's intent to offer the Pixel 4 and 4 XL at $200 off — starting at $599 for the smaller one and $699 for the XL. The deal will evidently run through December 2, although it's not clear when it'll start.
There are sure to be tons more deals announced before the big day. We'll update this list when we spot the good ones, so be sure to check back often over the coming weeks.
