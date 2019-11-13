Black Friday is barreling toward us like a freight train. Thankfully, retailers are kind enough to warn us about many of the deals they intend to run ahead of time, which helps us help you make the best possible holiday shopping decisions. Here, we've rounded up all the best deals we've spotted in advance. For more, be sure to check out our full coverage for each retailer, which we've linked to in this post.

Brands

Google

Tons of Google gear will be discounted this month, including the Pixel 4 (sorry, early adopters). There'll also be nice savings on other recent products, like the Nest Hub Max and Nest Wifi. We haven't spotted any deals on the Pixelbook Go yet, but they seem likely.

Pixel 4 $300 gift card with activation on AT&T or Verizon – Target November 29 to December 12 Starting at $599 ($200 off) – Best Buy

Pixel 4 XL $300 gift card with activation on AT&T or Verizon – Target November 29 to December 12 Starting at $699 ($200 off) – Best Buy

Pixel 3 $550 gift card with activation on AT&T or Verizon – Target November 29 to December 12

Pixel 3 XL $550 gift card with activation on AT&T or Verizon – Target November 29 to December 12

Google Home $49 ($50 0ff) – Target

Google Home Mini (1st gen) $20 ($30 off) – Best Buy

Nest Mini $29 ($20 off) – Target

Nest Hub Max $199 ($30 off) – Target

Nest Wifi $289 ($60 off) – Best Buy

Nest thermostats Up to $70 off – Best Buy

Pixel Slate $449 ($350 off) – Best Buy



Samsung

Samsung's latest phones are all seeing great carrier deals this year, with savings close to $500 apiece at Costco. They'll also be available unlocked for $200 off at Best Buy. You can scoop up some budget tablets for cheap, too, and a bunch of wearables will be discounted as well.

Philips Hue

The holidays are always a good time to stock up on smart lights, and Hue sets are seeing some decent discounts. Notably, the three-bulb color-changing starter kit is set to be $60 off at Best Buy.

White & Color Ambiance 3-bulb starter kit $130 ($60 off) – Best Buy

White & Color Ambiance 4-bulb starter kit + $55 gift card $200 – Target

80" light strip + $35 gift card $90 – Target



Arlo

Arlo is a big name in home surveillance, and its products are generally crazy pricey. This Black Friday, though, you'll be able to nab an Arlo Pro 2 bundle at up to $250 off.

Retailers

Amazon

Amazon's fattest sale might be in July, but of course, the online mega-retailer still has plenty of Black Friday deals. There'll be deep discounts on the company's hardware, including Echo devices, Fire tablets, and Ring security gear. Deals start as early as Friday, November 22. Some particularly tantalizing announced deals include:

Check out more of Amazon's scheduled Black Friday deals here.

Best Buy

Best Buy's Black Friday ad this year is absolutely enormous. In addition to a staggering amount of TV deals, there'll be great bargains on phones, security cameras, and smart home stuff. In fact, a lot of the deals are active right now. Here's a taste.

Available now:

Available starting Thanksgiving day:

If you'd like to see more of what Best Buy is offering, we've gone through the whole giant ad and stripped out all the washing machines and stuff. You can see our full list here.

Target

Target's Black Friday deals start on Thanksgiving for most folks, but Red Card holders get access to some (we don't know which!) starting 12:01 a.m. Pacific time on Wednesday, November 27. Members of Target's Circle rewards program also get early access later that day, starting at 4 p.m. Target's got some solid discounts this year, including a banger of a deal on the Pixel 4.

For a whole bunch more Target deals, check out our summary of the retailer's Black Friday ad here.

Costco

By comparison, bulk retailer Costco's tech deals aren't as robust as those from other stores, but there are still Black Friday sale prices worth talking about. Among them:

Get a load of more Costco discounts over here.

Rumors

A leaked Black Friday ad showed Google's intent to offer the Pixel 4 and 4 XL at $200 off — starting at $599 for the smaller one and $699 for the XL. The deal will evidently run through December 2, although it's not clear when it'll start.

There are sure to be tons more deals announced before the big day. We'll update this list when we spot the good ones, so be sure to check back often over the coming weeks.