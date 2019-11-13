Andrew Bell, the artist behind the company Dead Zebra, has been releasing fun Android-themed figures for years. If you just can't get enough of the little bugdroids, or if you haven't purchased any already (you monster!), the company now has 12 more figures available.

The new 'Activate!' series contains 12 mini figures, available in individual boxes ($12 a pop) or in a complete set ($132). The designs include Baseball, Basketball, Gaming, Boxing, (American) Football, Golf, Hocket, Running, Skateboarding, Soccer, Swimming, and Tennis. As always with Dead Zebra, the designs are pretty great.

You can buy the complete set or individual items at the link below. If you'll excuse me, I need to finish purchasing the gaming figure.