GitHub is perhaps the largest code hosting service in existence right now, but its mobile presence has been... lacking. The company did release an Android app back in 2012, but it was removed from the Play Store in 2015. GitHub announced a brand new app today, but without a clear launch date for Android.

The new mobile app, which is already in beta for iOS, is focused on providing features a developer might want on the go. That probably means no code editing, but you will be able to share feedback on discussions, merge code changes, view files, go through notifications, and so on.

GitHub didn't elaborate on when the Android version would be available, only that it will come soon. Good things come to those who wait, right?