It might be the least known of the BBK family of Chinese smartphone manufacturers, but Realme is making a splash in the European market with the launch of its X2 Pro flagship, which is now on general sale in Europe. The sister company of OnePlus, Oppo, and Vivo looks to continue with a trend we've seen from many Chinese phone makers in recent years by offering insane specs for a ridiculously low price.

The Realme X2 Pro comes with the latest and greatest SoC in the form of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+, alongside 6/8/12GB of RAM and 64/128/256GB of storage. The 4,000mAh battery can be fully charged from 0% in just 35 minutes with the included 50W Super VOOC charger, which is handy because the 6.5-inch 90Hz AMOLED display will draw a lot of power. A 64MP main camera sensor is complemented by an 8MP 115-degree ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and a 2MP portrait lens. Still want a headphone jack? Well, it has one of those too.

With such an impressive spec sheet, you might expect a hefty price tag and yet the base model X2 Pro (6/64GB) costs just €399. Another €50 gets you double 8GB RAM and double the storage, and if you go up to €499, you get the 12/256GB model. Those are prices that pretty much no other OEM can compete with, and while Color OS isn't quite as nice to use as Oxygen OS or some other Android skins, it's by no means the worst.

You can get the Realme X2 Pro today in either Lunar White or Neptune Blue from the Realme website or Amazon.es. Further availability for the UK, Italy, and France should be coming soon.