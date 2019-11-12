









Google's cloud gaming service, Stadia, begins trialing on November 19 — you'll need to buy a $130 Founder's Edition kit to get access — and is expected to expand to the general audience sometime in 2020. So far, 30 games have been announced for the early roster and we expect more of them to pop up as we go along this year. It can be a little hard to keep track of things, so we've got you covered with a handy list of all the titles that have been announced for Stadia.

Much like any other console or platform, Google requires players on its free tier, Stadia Base, to buy all of their games. At $10 per month, Stadia Pro grants subscribers access to the occasional free game as well as discounts to many other titles, so keep that in mind. You may also expect publisher subscriptions like Ubisoft's Uplay+ to work with Stadia after its official launch. You can learn more about Stadia through our stories here and here.

We'll be updating the following list frequently until when Stadia Base launches, so you might want to append a bookmark to this page to track progress. Each title will have links to the game's Twitter account or/in addition to its Stadia announcement post if applicable: