Google's cloud gaming service, Stadia, begins trialing on November 19 — you'll need to buy a $130 Founder's Edition kit to get access — and is expected to expand to the general audience sometime in 2020. So far, 30 games have been announced for the early roster and we expect more of them to pop up as we go along this year. It can be a little hard to keep track of things, so we've got you covered with a handy list of all the titles that have been announced for Stadia.

Much like any other console or platform, Google requires players on its free tier, Stadia Base, to buy all of their games. At $10 per month, Stadia Pro grants subscribers access to the occasional free game as well as discounts to many other titles, so keep that in mind. You may also expect publisher subscriptions like Ubisoft's Uplay+ to work with Stadia after its official launch. You can learn more about Stadia through our stories here and here.

We'll be updating the following list frequently until when Stadia Base launches, so you might want to append a bookmark to this page to track progress. Each title will have links to the game's Twitter account or/in addition to its Stadia announcement post if applicable:

Stadia Connect: Gamescom

Here are the latest titles announced at the Stadia Connect event during Gamescom:

  • Cyberpunk 2077
    • Initial Release: April 16, 2020 ($60)
    • Stadia Release: April 16, 2020 (presumably)
  • Kine
    • Initial Release: October 17, 2019 ($20)
    • Stadia Release: November 19, 2019 (Launch)
  • Orcs Must Die! 3
    • Initial Release: Spring 2020
    • Stadia Release: Spring 2020
  • Windjammers 2
    • Initial Release: "2019"
    • Stadia Release: "2019" (presumably)
  • Destroy All Humans (Remastered)
    • Initial Release: June 21, 2005
    • Stadia Release: 2020 (presumably)
  • Superhot
    • Initial Release: February 25, 2016
    • Stadia Release: TBA
  • Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle
    • Initial Release: July 5, 2019 (installment)
    • Stadia Release: TBA

Red Dead Redemption 2

Developer Rockstar Games has announced that Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to PC next month, and that includes Stadia.

DOOM Eternal is delayed

DOOM Eternal developer id Software has tweeted out an update to the game's release time frame, delaying from its original November 22 date to March 20, 2020. Up to this point, it was not clear if its debut would have been timed to go out during Stadia's beta phase or its public launch.

Supercross 3

Monster Energy Supercross 3 — The Official Videogame has been announced for release on February 4, 2020. Stadia will be a launch platform.

Launch titles

Google has announced that 12 titles will launch with Stadia on November 19.

  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • Destiny 2: The Collection
  • GYLT
  • Just Dance 2020
  • Kine
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Thumper
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  • Samurai Shodown

